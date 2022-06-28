Ben & Jerry's Sundae Berry Revolutionary Non Dairy 427Ml

Sweet and creamy taste with chocolate and berry fl
Sweet and creamy taste with chocolate and berry flavours. Delicious. Not in any way inferior to cow milk ice cream.
Amazing
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Omg I was so excited to try this and I was not disappointed 1 bit. I have no shame in saying I ate the whole tub in 1 sitting no regrets. I loved the different flavours of ice cream, along with the swirls which gave everything it a yummy tartiness. On top of all that it's a vegan ice creams which is amazing. Also sorry if you can't find any it's because I have stocked up.
Yummy
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I have enjoyed this with the family. I have always wanted to try this brand and finally managed to being vegan. It is delicious and smooth. Would purchase again and recommend it to others to try who do not eat dairy.
Berry Revolutionary
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I bought this lovely Berry Revolutionary icream from the supermarket and it good price and taste so good and good value for money. I will recommend every should give it a try. It easy to share and has good flavour.
too sweet
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I was so excited for this flavour. This is nice but I wouldn't choose it over the other flavours again. To me it is overly sweet with undertones of vegetable oil. There are far better ones on the market.
Amazing
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
So pleased more vegan flavours are emerging from Ben and Jerrys! This one didn't disappoint, fruity, creamy and so tasty, could keep going back for more. I would absolutely recommend it and look forward to more flavours being released.
Its ok
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
When i heard of icecream i was to excited as name says revolutionary. But its exact opposite of its name. May be its my personal choice as my wife aslo dint like it. Vegan version no taste at all. N very disappointe
Great taste
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I got this as my partner can not have egg. Trying to find an indulgent ice cream is difficult as a lot of them contain eggs or items containing animal products. She enjoyed it and we have brought an extra carton for movie nights.
Its ok
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
When i heard of icecream i was to excited as name says revolutionary. But its exact opposite of its name. May be its my personal choice as my wife aslo dint like it. Vegan version no taste at all. N very disappointe
Yum
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Mmm everything you could want in an ice cream. Honestly it's hard to find an ice cream that hits the spot once you've gone dairy free but this is the best, so tasty. Cookie pieces and raspberry ice cream, mmm, so good.