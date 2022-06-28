We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ben & Jerry's Sundae Berry Revolutionary Non Dairy 427Ml

4.5(58)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Sundae Berry Revolutionary Non Dairy 427Ml
£ 4.80
£1.13/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Non-dairy raspberry (8%) ice cream with chocolatey sandwich cookies (7%), chocolatey cookie swirls (5%), topped with soft whipped non-dairy ice cream with caramel swirls (6%) and chocolatey chunks (3%)
  • Ben & Jerry’s Berry Revolutionary Non-Dairy Sundae frozen dessert features raspberry non-dairy ice cream with chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolatey cookie swirls topped with soft whipped ice cream, caramel swirls, and chocolatey chunks. When it comes to very berry sundaes, this one has it all — except the dairy!
  • Certified vegan and chock full of all the chunks and swirls you love, the Berry Revolutionary Non-Dairy Sundae has a revelation in every scoop. Dig into the soft whipped ice cream top — complete with caramel swirls and chocolatey chunks — and then delve spoon-first into the non-dairy ice cream below. How did our Flavor Gurus pack so much creamy, dreamy euphoria into one sundae? They started with almond milk, which makes for a perfect dairy-free ice cream base. And it wouldn’t be a Ben & Jerry’s sundae without plenty of chunks and swirls, so that’s exactly what they added next, opting for chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolatey cookie swirls. (You can never have too many cookies in a sundae, right? Right.) The result? A revolutionary dessert experience that’s equal parts' raspberry, chocolate, and cookie euphoria.
  • Ben & Jerry’s Berry Revolutionary Non-Dairy Sundae is made with Fairtrade Certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla, and comes in responsibly sourced packaging. So, you can feel good about every bite!
  • If you can't get enough of this Ben & Jerry's non-dairy ice cream, why not try our other vegan options? We've got Chocolate Fudge Brownie Vegan ice cream, or Cookies on Cookie Dough vegan ice cream, and many more flavours. Give them all a try.
  • Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Berry Revolutionary Sundae frozen dessert
  • Raspberry Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Chocolate Sandwich Cookies and Chocolatey Cookie Swirls topped with Soft Whipped Non-Dairy Ice Cream, Caramel Swirls, and Chocolatey Chunks
  • Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • This vegan frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • This Ben & Jerry’s vegan ice cream tub is Kosher certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this non-dairy ice cream tub
  • Pack size: 427ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose syrup, coconut fat, raspberries (8%), WHEAT flour, ALMOND paste (2%), vegetable oils (rapeseed, sunflower), fat-reduced cocoa powder, cocoa powder, pea protein, soluble fibre (corn), emulsifiers (sunflower lecithins, SOYBEAN lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), salt, modified starch, natural flavourings, vanilla extract, molasses, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), BARLEY malt extract. May contain hazelnut, oats and rye. >Fairtrade sugar, cocoa and vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 20%. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

427 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1022 kJ808 kJ808 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)245 kcal193 kcal193 kcal0%
Fat (g)13 g10 g10 g14%
of which saturates (g)8.2 g6.5 g6.5 g33%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g23 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)20 g16 g16 g18%
Protein (g)2 g1.6 g1.6 g3%
Salt (g)0.18 g0.14 g0.14 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)----
View all Luxury Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

58 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sweet and creamy taste with chocolate and berry fl

5 stars

Sweet and creamy taste with chocolate and berry flavours. Delicious. Not in any way inferior to cow milk ice cream.

Amazing

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Omg I was so excited to try this and I was not disappointed 1 bit. I have no shame in saying I ate the whole tub in 1 sitting no regrets. I loved the different flavours of ice cream, along with the swirls which gave everything it a yummy tartiness. On top of all that it's a vegan ice creams which is amazing. Also sorry if you can't find any it's because I have stocked up.

Yummy

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I have enjoyed this with the family. I have always wanted to try this brand and finally managed to being vegan. It is delicious and smooth. Would purchase again and recommend it to others to try who do not eat dairy.

Berry Revolutionary

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I bought this lovely Berry Revolutionary icream from the supermarket and it good price and taste so good and good value for money. I will recommend every should give it a try. It easy to share and has good flavour.

too sweet

3 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I was so excited for this flavour. This is nice but I wouldn't choose it over the other flavours again. To me it is overly sweet with undertones of vegetable oil. There are far better ones on the market.

Amazing

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

So pleased more vegan flavours are emerging from Ben and Jerrys! This one didn't disappoint, fruity, creamy and so tasty, could keep going back for more. I would absolutely recommend it and look forward to more flavours being released.

Its ok

3 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

When i heard of icecream i was to excited as name says revolutionary. But its exact opposite of its name. May be its my personal choice as my wife aslo dint like it. Vegan version no taste at all. N very disappointe

Great taste

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I got this as my partner can not have egg. Trying to find an indulgent ice cream is difficult as a lot of them contain eggs or items containing animal products. She enjoyed it and we have brought an extra carton for movie nights.

Its ok

3 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

When i heard of icecream i was to excited as name says revolutionary. But its exact opposite of its name. May be its my personal choice as my wife aslo dint like it. Vegan version no taste at all. N very disappointe

Yum

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Mmm everything you could want in an ice cream. Honestly it's hard to find an ice cream that hits the spot once you've gone dairy free but this is the best, so tasty. Cookie pieces and raspberry ice cream, mmm, so good.

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here