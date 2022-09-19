Tesco Fire Pit Burger Relish 315G

Very Nice!
Tried the Burger Relish for a change and it's lovely!! Tomato and onion flavour with just the right tang, great on burgers! Tasted something similar years ago and I'm delighted to have this, will buy again!
the best relish i have ever tasted.
i put it on my hot dog and was delighted with the mild flavour.
Lacking a kick.
With Fire Pit in the description I expected a bit of a kick, but something was lacking. I had it with sausages and chip, and it tasted just like tomato sauce.
Really good taste. Always buy for our bbqs . Goes
Not bad at all
Must try, if you’re a condiment lover
Lovely flavour, perfect for a sweetened burger
Good quality, great taste !!!
Delicious!
Love it. Nice flavour and not too much heat, so my wife can eat it as well.
Really tasty very nice
A really good burger relish nice and tasty
