Tesco Fire Pit Burger Relish 315G

Tesco Fire Pit Burger Relish 315G
£1.80
£0.57/100g

Per 20g

Energy
87kJ
20kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 434kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • A tangy and sweet relish with tomato, gherkin and onion.
  • Pack size: 315G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (43%), Sugar, Gherkin (13%) [Gherkin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt], Tomato (9%), Onion (9%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Mustard Seed, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

315g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy434kJ / 102kcal87kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.4g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate22.8g4.6g
Sugars21.0g4.2g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein1.3g0.3g
Salt0.61g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

21 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Very Nice!

5 stars

Tried the Burger Relish for a change and it's lovely!! Tomato and onion flavour with just the right tang, great on burgers! Tasted something similar years ago and I'm delighted to have this, will buy again!

the best relish i have ever tasted.

5 stars

i put it on my hot dog and was delighted with the mild flavour.

Lacking a kick.

3 stars

With Fire Pit in the description I expected a bit of a kick, but something was lacking. I had it with sausages and chip, and it tasted just like tomato sauce.

Really good taste. Always buy for our bbqs . Goes

5 stars

Really good taste. Always buy for our bbqs . Goes great with the Tesco maple burgers.

Not bad at all

4 stars

Not bad at all

Must try, if you’re a condiment lover

5 stars

Lovely flavour, perfect for a sweetened burger

Good quality, great taste !!!

5 stars

Good quality, great taste !!!

Delicious!

5 stars

Love it. Nice flavour and not too much heat, so my wife can eat it as well.

Really tasty very nice

5 stars

Really tasty very nice

A really good burger relish nice and tasty

5 stars

A really good burger relish nice and tasty

