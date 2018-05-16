We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care To Go Spf50+ 50Ml

image 1 of Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care To Go Spf50+ 50Ml
£ 3.00
£6.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Sun Kids Prot & Care To Go SPF50+ 50ml
  • NIVEA SUN Kids To-Go SPF50+ Sun Lotion offers highly effective UVB and 5 Star UVA protection that immediately protects kids against sunburn and long-term skin damage caused by sunlight. The quick absorbing formula supports the skin's protective barrier, provides long-lasting moisture, and reduces the risk of sun allergies. The sunscreen is extra water resistant and is the perfect size for when you’re on the go! The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been Paeditatrican approved. It is important to keep your babies and young children out of direct sunlight – no matter the SPF.
  • NIVEA Sun cares for your skin and the planet. The formula is 76% biodegradable and respects the ocean by being free from UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene & free of Microplastic.
  • Protect the whole family with our Adults and UV Face Range too!
  • This product contains Almond Oil.
  • Highly effective UVB and 5 Star UVA protection that immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
  • Extra water resistant and moisturising formula for children’s delicate skin
  • Helps to reduce the risk of sun irritations
  • The formula is 76% biodegradable and respects the Ocean by being free of UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of Microplastic.
  • Handy on the go format - perfect for days out!
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cocoglycerides, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Titanium Dioxide (nano), Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Stearyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Behenyl Alcohol, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Silica, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Dimethicone, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Contains Almond Oil - please check ingredients for sensitivities

Recycling info

Tube. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

Contains Almond Oil - please check ingredients for sensitivities

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

