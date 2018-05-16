Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care To Go Spf50+ 50Ml

Product Description
- Nivea Sun Kids Prot & Care To Go SPF50+ 50ml
- NIVEA SUN Kids To-Go SPF50+ Sun Lotion offers highly effective UVB and 5 Star UVA protection that immediately protects kids against sunburn and long-term skin damage caused by sunlight. The quick absorbing formula supports the skin's protective barrier, provides long-lasting moisture, and reduces the risk of sun allergies. The sunscreen is extra water resistant and is the perfect size for when you’re on the go! The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been Paeditatrican approved. It is important to keep your babies and young children out of direct sunlight – no matter the SPF.
- NIVEA Sun cares for your skin and the planet. The formula is 76% biodegradable and respects the ocean by being free from UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene & free of Microplastic.
- Protect the whole family with our Adults and UV Face Range too!
- This product contains Almond Oil.
- Highly effective UVB and 5 Star UVA protection that immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
- Extra water resistant and moisturising formula for children’s delicate skin
- Helps to reduce the risk of sun irritations
- The formula is 76% biodegradable and respects the Ocean by being free of UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of Microplastic.
- Handy on the go format - perfect for days out!
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cocoglycerides, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Titanium Dioxide (nano), Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Stearyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Behenyl Alcohol, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Silica, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Dimethicone, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Warnings
- Contains Almond Oil - please check ingredients for sensitivities
Recycling info
Tube. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
Contains Almond Oil - please check ingredients for sensitivities
