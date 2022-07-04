Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml

I didn't like the new cardboard packaging which is
I didn't like the new cardboard packaging which is not very sturdy. I always reused or recycled the plastic boxes. Flavour of the ice cream remains good.
Easy to scoop good flavour of vanilla. We had it with british strawberries and home made apple and blackberry pie.
Well frozen
Good quality as described.
Delicious Ice Cream great taste.
Great quality ice cream . Used on warm crumble & also with soft fruit’s . Like the the little use of plastic now.
LoveLove this ice-cream
This has to be my favourite ice cream my dog loves it too he always has the bowl unfortunately I can usually only buy it when it's on special offer
delicious ice cream
it's delicious luxury, we have eaten it to accompany the fresh strawberries grown in our garden
Oh no....
Gutted - my favourite ice cream now comes in a packet that quickly collapses as soon as you open it and then the lid won't go on. Great shame now have to look for an alternative.
Delicious
Great taste smooth and creamy goes with lots of desserts
A WINNER TIME AND TIME AGAIN
I'm not a big ice cream lover, plain and firm and not too sweet is what I like about Carte D'or ice cream. I have noticed the product is now supplied in new packaging a sort of oiled cardboard. I'm not sure whether it can be recycled. I used to save the plastic ones for storing things in the freezer or for left overs. I don't fancy the new cartons so they go to the dump, probably not what was intended.
Great product
Good quality and lovely creamy taste. Will buy again. Good price.