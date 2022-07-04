We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml

4.6(153)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml
£ 3.75
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream
  • Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert – a much-loved classic at its best, now available in a paper tub made with 93% less plastic*. Spoil yourself, family, and friends with a moment of irresistibly smooth vanilla delight. Hand-picked and sustainably sourced Madagascan vanilla beans give our ice cream its rich and authentic taste. As well as delivering a truly delicious dessert experience, we want our impact on people and planet to be a positive one. That's why we use Rainforest Alliance Certified Vanilla and support local farming communities in the Sava region of Madagascar via the "Vanilla for Change" programme, which has already made a difference to the lives of 60,000 people. What's M'Or, our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced paper tub that is recyclable and contains 93% less plastic*. Carte D’Or has been the expert in creating delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with over 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. Why not try a scoop of Carte D’Or Madagascan Vanilla on the side of your favourite dessert to elevate it to new extremes? Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and divine scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie, this frozen dessert is perfect to enjoy and share at mealtimes with family and friends. If you like this Carte D’Or Ice Cream Dessert, why not try other popular flavours, including Indulgent Chocolate, Rich Salted Caramel, or Delightful Strawberry? *Compared to previous Carte D’Or packaging
  • Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert – a classic, delicious vanilla flavour with a soft and creamy texture
  • The same great quality Carte D'Or ice cream now in a responsibly sourced, recyclable, paper tub - made with 93% less plastic*
  • Hand-picked and sustainably sourced bourbon vanilla beans from the Sava region of Madagascar give our Vanilla ice cream its rich, classic flavour
  • The vanilla in our ice cream is Rainforest Alliance Certified – we support local vanilla farmers in the Sava region of Madagascar
  • Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to a mealtime with family and friends – add a scoop alongside a warm chocolate brownie or heap atop an apple crumble
  • Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high-quality and sustainably sourced vanilla – you get M’Or with Carte D’Or
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, glucose-fructose syrup, sugar, glucose syrup, coconut fat, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), exhausted vanilla bean pieces¹, stabilisers (guar gum, tara gum, locust bean gum), natural vanilla flavouring¹, colour (carotenes). ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

900 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)808 kJ420 kJ420 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)194 kcal101 kcal101 kcal0%
Fat (g)7.5 g3.9 g3.9 g6%
of which saturates (g)6.7 g3.5 g3.5 g18%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g15 g15 g6%
of which sugars (g)22 g11 g11 g12%
Protein (g)2.1 g1.1 g1.1 g2%
Salt (g)0.08 g0.04 g0.04 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)----
View all Family Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

153 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I didn't like the new cardboard packaging which is

3 stars

I didn't like the new cardboard packaging which is not very sturdy. I always reused or recycled the plastic boxes. Flavour of the ice cream remains good.

Easy to scoop good flavour of vanilla. We had it w

5 stars

Easy to scoop good flavour of vanilla. We had it with british strawberries and home made apple and blackberry pie.

Well frozen

5 stars

Good quality as described.

Delicious Ice Cream great taste.

5 stars

Great quality ice cream . Used on warm crumble & also with soft fruit’s . Like the the little use of plastic now.

LoveLove this ice-cream

5 stars

This has to be my favourite ice cream my dog loves it too he always has the bowl unfortunately I can usually only buy it when it's on special offer

delicious ice cream

5 stars

it's delicious luxury, we have eaten it to accompany the fresh strawberries grown in our garden

Oh no....

1 stars

Gutted - my favourite ice cream now comes in a packet that quickly collapses as soon as you open it and then the lid won't go on. Great shame now have to look for an alternative.

Delicious

5 stars

Great taste smooth and creamy goes with lots of desserts

A WINNER TIME AND TIME AGAIN

5 stars

I'm not a big ice cream lover, plain and firm and not too sweet is what I like about Carte D'or ice cream. I have noticed the product is now supplied in new packaging a sort of oiled cardboard. I'm not sure whether it can be recycled. I used to save the plastic ones for storing things in the freezer or for left overs. I don't fancy the new cartons so they go to the dump, probably not what was intended.

Great product

5 stars

Good quality and lovely creamy taste. Will buy again. Good price.

1-10 of 153 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here