Kellogg's Limited Edition Coco Pops Hazelnut & Chocolate Flavoured 480G

3.9(101)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.62/100g

30g

Energy
494kJ
117kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1648kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavour Toasted Rice Fortified with Vitamins and Iron.
  • Enjoy as part of varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Treat the family to the irresistibly chocolatey hazelnut taste of New Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Hazelnut flavour cereal breakfast cereal. Our delicious Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Hazelnut flavour cereal have 30% less sugar on average than other chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereals* but still maintain a delicious chocolate hazelnut taste you that will add flavour to your breakfast. Each bowl of Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Hazelnut flavour cereal is enriched with 8 essential vitamins & minerals including B vitamins, iron and folic acid*, and best of all no artificial colours or sweeteners. Our Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Hazelnut flavour cereal is a limited edition, so grab you and your family a box today. *30% less sugar on average than other chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereals. IRI UK 2020 **Source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin B1 contributes to a normal energy yielding metabolism.
  • Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Hazelnut flavour cereal contains 30% less sugar on average than other chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereals* but still maintain a delicious chocolate hazelnut taste you that will add flavour to your breakfast
  • Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Hazelnut flavour cereal now has 30% less sugar* with the same great chocolatey taste you love
  • Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Flavour Contains Iron, Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12**
  • TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Hazelnut flavour cereal contains no artificial colours or sweeteners
  • Try our New Limited Edition Kellogg's Coco Pops Choc Hazelnut cereal while they're around
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - Manchester Beth Din, Kosher Parev
  • Pack size: 480G
  • Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Source of Fibre
  • Source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Milk. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy1648kJ494kJ
-389kcal117kcal6%
Fat1.9g0.6g1%
of which saturates0.9g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate84g25g10%
of which sugars17g5.1g6%
Fibre4.0g1.2g
Protein6.9g2.1g4%
Salt0.66g0.2g3%
Vitamin D8.4μg168%2.5μg50%
Thiamin0.91mg83%0.27mg25%
Riboflavin1.2mg86%0.36mg25%
Niacin13mg81%3.9mg25%
Vitamin B61.2mg86%0.36mg25%
Folic Acid166μg83%49.8μg25%
Vitamin B122.1μg84%0.63μg25%
Iron8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
101 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Stick with original

1 stars

Ewwww not as expected, I live original coco pops, so do the kids, we also love anything hazelnut but these were very dissapointing, tasteless with a strange after taste, stick with original folks!

Awful. Truly Awful

1 stars

If I could give this product 0 stars I would. The most awful taste, it was so bad that I thought they were contaminated! My son then then tasted and they made him heave. Terrible and a complete waste of money. Honestly the worst cereal I've tasted in my 50 years of being on the planet.

Never again

1 stars

Don't waste your money, it's an insult to your palate.

Wonderful flavour

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I thoroughly enjoyed this Hazelnut Choc flavour of the classic Coco Pops and look forward to having more if I can find them. A very strong chocolate flavour with a good hazelnut twist makes for a great start to any day

Yuck

1 stars

Overpowering with hazelnut, but it tastes off or stale

Don’t buy!

1 stars

No chocolate taste left. Awful fake hazelnut flavour. Not much taste at all unfortunately.

Truly Vile

1 stars

Truly Vile If you're hoping for a Nutella/ praline taste, you'll be very disappointed. Almost no chocolate taste at all. Imagine eating stale hazelnuts without taking the outer skin off. It is worth noting that every single review as "Tesco Customer" is 1 star. All the 5 star reviews are from the Kellogs website.

Absolutely vile

1 stars

Thought I’d give these a go as I was out of the normal ones and I’m a big fan of Hazelnut Kraves. These are genuinely disgusting. There’s not a hint of chocolate in them. May as well have just poured some milk into a bag of nuts and it would probably taste the same. Never again.

Overpowering

1 stars

Initial taste was overpowering,it tasted like what I’d imagine an ashtray would taste like

Amazing nutty taste

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I loved coco pops growing up, I still do! But I got this for my nephew and he absolutely loved it! (So did I). I will definitely be buying this again and hope for more flavours to be released! Perhaps white chocolate!

1-10 of 101 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

