Kellogg's Limited Edition Coco Pops Hazelnut & Chocolate Flavoured 480G

Stick with original
Ewwww not as expected, I live original coco pops, so do the kids, we also love anything hazelnut but these were very dissapointing, tasteless with a strange after taste, stick with original folks!
Awful. Truly Awful
If I could give this product 0 stars I would. The most awful taste, it was so bad that I thought they were contaminated! My son then then tasted and they made him heave. Terrible and a complete waste of money. Honestly the worst cereal I've tasted in my 50 years of being on the planet.
Never again
Don't waste your money, it's an insult to your palate.
Wonderful flavour
Review from KELLOGG'S
I thoroughly enjoyed this Hazelnut Choc flavour of the classic Coco Pops and look forward to having more if I can find them. A very strong chocolate flavour with a good hazelnut twist makes for a great start to any day
Yuck
Overpowering with hazelnut, but it tastes off or stale
Don’t buy!
No chocolate taste left. Awful fake hazelnut flavour. Not much taste at all unfortunately.
Truly Vile
Truly Vile If you're hoping for a Nutella/ praline taste, you'll be very disappointed. Almost no chocolate taste at all. Imagine eating stale hazelnuts without taking the outer skin off. It is worth noting that every single review as "Tesco Customer" is 1 star. All the 5 star reviews are from the Kellogs website.
Absolutely vile
Thought I’d give these a go as I was out of the normal ones and I’m a big fan of Hazelnut Kraves. These are genuinely disgusting. There’s not a hint of chocolate in them. May as well have just poured some milk into a bag of nuts and it would probably taste the same. Never again.
Overpowering
Initial taste was overpowering,it tasted like what I’d imagine an ashtray would taste like
Amazing nutty taste
Review from KELLOGG'S
I loved coco pops growing up, I still do! But I got this for my nephew and he absolutely loved it! (So did I). I will definitely be buying this again and hope for more flavours to be released! Perhaps white chocolate!