Aptamil First Ready To Feed Baby Milk 6 X 200 Ml

Product Description

  • First Infant Milk, with a 29% fermented dairy-based blend
  • Our experts are here for you to listen and give you personalised advice and support on feeding and parenting.
  • Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
  • Nutritionally complete formula*
  • *Suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months.
  • Contains DHA ** (Omega-3)
  • **As required by the legislation for all infant formula.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.

Inspired by 50 years of Research in Early Life Science

  • Our patented formulation
  • Breastmilk Substitute
  • Ready to feed
  • UHT sterilised
  • Pack size: 1.2L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Dairy-Based Blend (of which 29% is fermented) [Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Nicotinamide, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Hydroxide, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Taurine, Ferrous Lactate, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin A, Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

3. Store unopened bottles in a cool, dry place.For best before, see top of pack.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing Your Baby's Feed
  • For feeding guide, see individual bottles.
  • Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2. Shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
  • 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
  • Important Feeding
  • 1. For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the feeding bottle as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • 2. Any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator and used within 24 hours.

Warnings

  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best. Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
  • When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle Wrap. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • UK: 0800 9961000 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
  • Visit www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • ROI: 1800 221234 (8:30-17:30 Monday-Friday)
  • www.aptaclub.ie
  • ask@aptaclub.ie
Net Contents

6 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy276kJ / 66 kcal
Fat3.4g
of which, saturates1.5g
of which, mono-unsaturates1.2g
of which, polyunsaturates0.7g
of which, LCPs†0.038g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.017g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.017g
Carbohydrate7.4g
of which, sugars7.2g
of which, lactose7.0g
of which, polyols0.007g
- Inositol0.007g
Fibre0.6g
of which, GOS°0.48g
of which, FOS◊0.08g
Protein1.3g
Vitamin A58µg
Vitamin D31.4µg
Vitamin E1.1mg TE
Vitamin K14.1µg
Vitamin C10mg
Thiamin (B1)0.07mg
Riboflavin (B2)0.14mg
Niacin (B3)0.43mg
Vitamin B60.05mg
Folate13µg
Vitamin B120.17µg
Biotin1.8µg
Pantothenic acid0.53mg
Sodium25mg
Potassium88mg
Chloride54mg
Calcium42mg
Phosphorus34mg
Magnesium5.3mg
Iron0.53mg
Zinc0.51mg
Copper0.052mg
Manganese0.003mg
Fluoride≤0.006mg
Selenium3.0µg
Iodine12µg
L-Carnitine2.1mg
Choline22mg
Taurine5.3mg
Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)0.2g
Nucleotides2.3mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids-
°Galacto-oligosaccharides /-
◊Fructo-oligosaccharides-

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Very good, much nicer than the whitener I usually

5 stars

Very good, much nicer than the whitener I usually have in my coffee. A much more natural taste. It didn’t taste quite so good in my tea though. 😂 The baby loves it too by the way 👍

Makes life easier when out and about

4 stars

Great to have in your changing bag when out for easiness. Only downside is when your baby isnt drinking a full bottle yet and you’re not near a fridge so has to be thrown away it out for more than 2 hours

Easy to use and cheaper than buying the powder as

5 stars

Easy to use and cheaper than buying the powder as don’t use enough. Definitely makes it easy for going away and not having to worry about boiling water for the powder etc

