Aptamil First Ready To Feed Baby Milk 6 X 200 Ml

Very good, much nicer than the whitener I usually have in my coffee. A much more natural taste. It didn’t taste quite so good in my tea though. 😂 The baby loves it too by the way 👍
Makes life easier when out and about
Great to have in your changing bag when out for easiness. Only downside is when your baby isnt drinking a full bottle yet and you’re not near a fridge so has to be thrown away it out for more than 2 hours
Easy to use and cheaper than buying the powder as don’t use enough. Definitely makes it easy for going away and not having to worry about boiling water for the powder etc