We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kellogg's Special K Dark Chocolate Granola 350G

4.5(88)Write a review
Kellogg's Special K Dark Chocolate Granola 350G
£3.00
£0.86/100g

Per Portion (45g)

Energy
886kJ
211kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1968kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Oat, Wheat and Barley Clusters With Dark Chocolate.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Start Good One Bowl at a Time
  • High Fibre - With oat grain fibre to support your gut health
  • Lower Sugar - Delicious granola with 30% less sugar*
  • *30% less sugar on average than other granolas. IRI UK 2021.
  • Key Ingredients
  • Oat Fibre - Natural fibre from oats
  • Crunchy Granola - Oats, puffed barley, wheat crispies
  • Dark Chocolate Curls - Dark and smooth chocolate curls with 64% cocoa
  • Contains 6.5g oat grain fibre per 100g. Oat grain fibre contributes to an increase in faecal bulk.
  • TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereaks Kallogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • High Fibre
  • Made with 66% wholegrain oats
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 350G
  • High fibre with oat grain fibre to support your gut health
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Oats (66%), Dark Chocolate (10%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Milk Fat, Emulsifier {Sunflower Lecithin}), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour (6%), Corn Fibre, Glucose Syrup, Puffed Barley (2%), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Spice Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
  • Three,
  • Dublin Airport Central,
  • Dublin Airport,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy1968kJ886kJ
-469kcal211kcal11%
Fat17g7.7g11%
of which saturates4.0g1.8g9%
Carbohydrate65g29g11%
of which sugars13g5.9g7%
Fibre9.5g4.3g
Protein9.3g4.2g8%
Salt0.01g0g0%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Granola

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

88 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love how light and crunchy it is,perfect with yogh

5 stars

Love how light and crunchy it is,perfect with yoghurt for breakfast

Not nice

1 stars

Worst cereal I've ever had, has no flavour and the chocolate doesn't taste anything like chocolate. Expensive and not worth the money.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I've just started to eat more healthily so I started to eat this rather than my usual bacon butty. I thought it would be boring and taste like cardboard but it was really delicious, lovely crunchy textures and the chocolate swirls add a slight sweetness to the taste.

Tasty Granola

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Really enjoyed this, lots of tasty chocolate pieces that combined really well with the crunchy granola. It was one of my favourite breakfast cereals, a perfect balance and very filling. It goes exceptionally well with a banana!

Certainly Crunchy

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Once I received my product, I did taste it on its own and I found it to be dry. I tried it with milk and it soaked up the milk quite quickly so I had it will yoghurt. Over a good cereal kept me full throughout the morning.

Average Cereal

3 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Not really one for breakfast ceral but this looked fairly interesting so wanted to give it a try. Really glad I did has its really tasty and filling but the dark chocolate combination didn't really work.

This Chocolatey Oaty Granola is quite tasty!

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Hi there, just wanted to post a quick review for Kellogg's Special K Crunch Oat Granola with Dark Chocolate Curls. I generally don't buy this sort of cereal, I'm more of a plain muesli person as I want to keep my sugar intake low. I got this on a whim one day and it's not too bad. The dark chocolate curls are quite nice and it all works together quite well. I would say if you're bored with your usual breakfast cereal then maybe give this ago as a treat. :)

Granola

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Good taste with a good amount in packaging . Less sugar in the granola, the texture was good and light but kept me full for longer. Healthy eating to maintain a good life style good amount of dark chocolate curls and oats

Delicious

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Very yummy ! Delicious and tasty and you eat something healthy as well. Dark chocolate is amazing not too sweet but really tasty. High in fibre so definitely good choice of breakfast and it's great for a whole family. With milk , jogurt or just on it's own.

Great stuff

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I've tried this for a few days and it's absolutely amazing the taste is absolutely lovely and the crunchy chocolate flavour is amazing there's plenty in the pack and it's very filling I would definitely recommend this

1-10 of 88 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here