Kellogg's Special K Dark Chocolate Granola 350G

Love how light and crunchy it is,perfect with yoghurt for breakfast
Not nice
Worst cereal I've ever had, has no flavour and the chocolate doesn't taste anything like chocolate. Expensive and not worth the money.
Delicious
I've just started to eat more healthily so I started to eat this rather than my usual bacon butty. I thought it would be boring and taste like cardboard but it was really delicious, lovely crunchy textures and the chocolate swirls add a slight sweetness to the taste.
Tasty Granola
Really enjoyed this, lots of tasty chocolate pieces that combined really well with the crunchy granola. It was one of my favourite breakfast cereals, a perfect balance and very filling. It goes exceptionally well with a banana!
Certainly Crunchy
Once I received my product, I did taste it on its own and I found it to be dry. I tried it with milk and it soaked up the milk quite quickly so I had it will yoghurt. Over a good cereal kept me full throughout the morning.
Average Cereal
Not really one for breakfast ceral but this looked fairly interesting so wanted to give it a try. Really glad I did has its really tasty and filling but the dark chocolate combination didn't really work.
This Chocolatey Oaty Granola is quite tasty!
Hi there, just wanted to post a quick review for Kellogg's Special K Crunch Oat Granola with Dark Chocolate Curls. I generally don't buy this sort of cereal, I'm more of a plain muesli person as I want to keep my sugar intake low. I got this on a whim one day and it's not too bad. The dark chocolate curls are quite nice and it all works together quite well. I would say if you're bored with your usual breakfast cereal then maybe give this ago as a treat. :)
Granola
Good taste with a good amount in packaging . Less sugar in the granola, the texture was good and light but kept me full for longer. Healthy eating to maintain a good life style good amount of dark chocolate curls and oats
Delicious
Very yummy ! Delicious and tasty and you eat something healthy as well. Dark chocolate is amazing not too sweet but really tasty. High in fibre so definitely good choice of breakfast and it's great for a whole family. With milk , jogurt or just on it's own.
Great stuff
I've tried this for a few days and it's absolutely amazing the taste is absolutely lovely and the crunchy chocolate flavour is amazing there's plenty in the pack and it's very filling I would definitely recommend this