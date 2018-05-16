Ferrero Collection Milk Chocolate Egg 240G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Egg with Ferrero Rocher, Ferrero Rondnoir & Confetteria Raffaello
- Easter Gift
- With many years experience of producing fine Italian delicacies, Ferrero now offers you a new unique assortment of irresistible specialities. Ferrero Collection: The perfect gift for the ones you love.
- - Ferrero Rondnoir: A delicious combination of tastes and textures from fine wafer and rich creamy cocoa filling to a dark chocolate heart.
- - Confetteria Raffaello: Delicate layers of wafer, an elegant velvety centre and a toasted almond, all finished with a sprinkling of coconut.
- - Ferrero Rocher: A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a creamy filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
- A Collection of three Ferrero delicacies: Ferrero Rocher, Raffaello and Rondnoir.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
- Make easter taste better with Ferrero Collection
- Milk chocolate egg with 6 specialities inside
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
Store in a Cool Dry Place
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- Visit us at www.ferrerocollection.com
- Consumer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
239g ℮
Information
- Milk chocolate egg with 6 specialities inside
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool Dry Place
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2506 / 603
|Fat (g)
|42.7
|of which Saturates (g)
|14.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|44.4
|of which Sugars (g)
|39.9
|Protein (g)
|8.2
|Salt (g)
|0.153
Information
- Milk chocolate egg with 6 specialities inside
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Fine Dark Chocolate 40.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Whey Proteins (Milk), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Cocoa Mass (Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate) Salt, Vanillin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool Dry Place
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2330 / 559
|Fat (g)
|35
|of which Saturates (g)
|18.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|52.5
|of which Sugars (g)
|44.5
|Protein (g)
|6.2
|Salt (g)
|0.229
Information
- Milk chocolate egg with 6 specialities inside
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 35.5% min., Milk Solids 21.5% min.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool Dry Place
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2387 kJ/573 kcal
|Fat
|37.3 g
|of which saturates
|24.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|of which sugars
|51.2 g
|Protein
|6.5 g
|Salt
|0.210 g
Information
- Milk chocolate egg with 6 specialities inside
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Desiccated Coconut 25.5%, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool Dry Place
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2600 / 627
|Fat (g)
|48.3
|of which Saturates (g)
|29.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|38.6
|of which Sugars (g)
|33.6
|Protein (g)
|7.4
|Salt (g)
|0.267
