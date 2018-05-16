Tesco Fire Pit Teriyaki Infused Salmon Side 455G

¼ of a pack
- Energy
- 714kJ
-
- 171kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.3g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.0g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
Product Description
- Skin-on farmed Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) fillet portion with a sugar, herb and ginger glaze and a sachet of Teriyaki style sauce with soy, sugar and ginger.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Pack size: 455G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (87%), Teriyaki Sauce [Water, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Soya Bean, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sherry, Salt, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ginger Purée, Star Anise], Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar, Parsley, Ginger, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Smoked Salt, Coriander Leaf, Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Chive, Cane Molasses, Ginger Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 28 mins. Place sauce sachet to one side. Place the salmon skin down on a foil lined baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 23 minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle the sauce evenly over the salmon, return to oven for another 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
455g e
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
