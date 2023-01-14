We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thatchers Blood Orange Cider 4 X 440Ml

Write a review
Thatchers Blood Orange Cider 4 X 440Ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Cider with Natural Flavouring
  • At Thatchers we're proud to craft great tasting ciders and our family has been doing so for over 100 years. Thatchers Blood Orange is a vibrant, mouth-watering, juicy cider, crafted with the sweetest dessert apples and bursting with blood orange flavour.
  • Family Cider Makers Est. 1904
  • Our family doesn't just care about cider. We care about tomorrow.
  • PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, PEFC/15-32-0019, This carton is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Made with Blood Orange
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness.

Tasting Notes

  • Thatchers Blood Orange is a vibrant, mouth-watering, juicy cider, crafted with the sweetest dessert apples and bursting with blood orange flavour

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
  • Somerset,
  • BS25 5RA.

Return to

  • Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
  • Somerset,
  • BS25 5RA.
  • www.thatcherscider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Blood Orange Cider

5 stars

Absolutely love this! Goes down a treat ice cold.

