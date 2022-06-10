We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Extreme Cookie Cone Hazelnut 4 Pack 440Ml

4.3(6)Write a review
Extreme Cookie Cone Hazelnut 4 Pack 440Ml
£ 4.00
£0.91/100ml

Each cone** contains

Energy
1009kJ
241kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1427 kJ

Product Description

  • Cookie cone with chocolate flavoured biscuit pieces (21%) with a chocolate flavoured coating, filled with hazelnut ice cream and chocolate sauce (8%) and decorated with chocolate chip cookie pieces (2.5%) and caramelised hazelnut pieces (2.5%).
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Good Food, Good Life®
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • Nestlé ® Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Water, Butter (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk) Hazelnut Pieces (2%), Hazelnut Paste (2%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder^1 (1.5%), Sunflower Oil, Salted Butter (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Cocoa Butter^1, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Cocoa Mass^1, Whole Egg Powder, Sugar Cane Syrup, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder^1, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, 1^Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store Below -18°C. Keep Frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving**%RI*
Energy1427 kJ1009 kJ
-341 kcal241 kcal12%
Fat18 g13 g19%
of which saturates11 g7.7 g39%
Carbohydrate40 g29 g11%
of which sugars25 g18 g20%
Fibre1.6 g1.1 g-
Protein3.6 g2.5 g5%
Salt0.31 g0.22 g4%
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**One cone (110 ml/ 71 g)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---
6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

They was very nice like the ice cream and the yumm

5 stars

They was very nice like the ice cream and the yummy biscuit base . Enjoy them alot some thing different. Going to buy more in the different flavours

Definitely give it a bash!

5 stars

Solid ice cream cone with decent flavour! A tad small but definitely enough to satisfy most people. I will buy another flavour next time I go shopping.

Synthetic flavour

1 stars

All I can say is I’m sorry I ate this cone. Never again. Left bad aftertaste. Cornettos so much nicer

Best new treat of 2022.

5 stars

Review this ice cream said no one. I’d be more than happy to said I. Finding hazelnut ice cream is hard enough. Finding one that tastes like hazelnut is even harder. Combined with a topping of delicious crunchy bits and you have a really tasty treat. It’s blended with thick tasty chocolate syrup too. Ice cream cones are usually just vessels for ice cream. Not this one. It’s a scrumptious crunchy cookie that doesn’t go soggy. In the end of the cone is solid chocolate which, if you hold it just right, melts for the last bite. It leaves you wanting more, but not immediately because this treat hits the spot beautifully. Definitely the best new product this year so far. Get some!

Yum!

5 stars

The ice cream tastes really nice (not bland like some) and the cookie cone - which is really yummy - makes a nice change to the usual. Wish they were bigger though!

Amazing

5 stars

Omg.. this is totally amazing, yum yum yum..

