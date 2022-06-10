Extreme Cookie Cone Hazelnut 4 Pack 440Ml

They was very nice like the ice cream and the yumm
They was very nice like the ice cream and the yummy biscuit base . Enjoy them alot some thing different. Going to buy more in the different flavours
Definitely give it a bash!
Solid ice cream cone with decent flavour! A tad small but definitely enough to satisfy most people. I will buy another flavour next time I go shopping.
Synthetic flavour
All I can say is I’m sorry I ate this cone. Never again. Left bad aftertaste. Cornettos so much nicer
Best new treat of 2022.
Review this ice cream said no one. I’d be more than happy to said I. Finding hazelnut ice cream is hard enough. Finding one that tastes like hazelnut is even harder. Combined with a topping of delicious crunchy bits and you have a really tasty treat. It’s blended with thick tasty chocolate syrup too. Ice cream cones are usually just vessels for ice cream. Not this one. It’s a scrumptious crunchy cookie that doesn’t go soggy. In the end of the cone is solid chocolate which, if you hold it just right, melts for the last bite. It leaves you wanting more, but not immediately because this treat hits the spot beautifully. Definitely the best new product this year so far. Get some!
Yum!
The ice cream tastes really nice (not bland like some) and the cookie cone - which is really yummy - makes a nice change to the usual. Wish they were bigger though!
Amazing
Omg.. this is totally amazing, yum yum yum..