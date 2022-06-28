We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tofoo Co. Straight To Wok Ginger & Chilli 280G

Each 70g serving (as sold) provides:

Energy
742kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.5g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ

Product Description

  • Organic handmade tofu cubes, dusted in ginger & chilli spices and cornflour for added crunch.
  • Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
  • Too good to be 'fu
  • Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because it's not like other tofu.
  • Handmade in Yorkshire with natural ingredients to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything. Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/NON EU Agriculture
  • Soil Association Organic - Non UK Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Tofu with Taste
  • Stir-Fry in 10 Mins
  • Our bean guarantee
  • Sustainable
  • GM free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Tofu* (82%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Rapeseed Oil*, Cornflour*, Cane Sugar*, Ginger Powder*, Cayenne Pepper*, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder*, *Denotes Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or below. Keep frozen.Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot prior to serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6/10 mins
Pre-heat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging and place the cubes as a single layer on a non-stick baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven. Bake for 10 mins until golden.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium heat/10 mins
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan and fry over a medium heat for 10 mins, stirring constantly so the cubes don't stick. Cook until golden brown.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Our Tofoo cubes are high in protein and dusted with cornflour
  • So simply chuck them in a pan
  • Add whatever else you fancy and enjoy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  Produced by:
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.
  • The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • D02 DH60,
  • Ireland.
  • Get in touch at hello@tofoo.co.uk

Net Contents

280g

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 70g
Energy1060kJ742kJ
-255kcal179kcal
Fat16.4g11.5g
- of which saturates1.9g1.3g
Carbohydrate7.5g5.3g
- of which sugars2.9g2.0g
Fibre2.6g1.8g
Protein18.1g12.7g
Salt0.46g0.32g
Pack contains approx. 4 servings--
Very bland

2 stars

It’s incredibly bland with a chilli heat. I don’t think I’d buy again. I used with noodles, stir fried vegetables and poke sauce - the tofu was pretty boring tbh. BUT I love Tofoo Teryaki, chop into squares, mix with nutritional yeast and paprika, bake for 8 mins - DEELISH

I've tried several of the Tofoo offerings, and the

2 stars

I've tried several of the Tofoo offerings, and they're all disappointing. This is not only flavourless with a kind of ginger/chilli afterburn, it's not a nice texture either. I've made my own tofu I like it so much, and this is the only brand I've actively disliked in any country.

Really good, but will only buy on offer

5 stars

Really good, but will only buy on offer

