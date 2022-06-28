The Tofoo Co. Straight To Wok Ginger & Chilli 280G

Very bland
It’s incredibly bland with a chilli heat. I don’t think I’d buy again. I used with noodles, stir fried vegetables and poke sauce - the tofu was pretty boring tbh. BUT I love Tofoo Teryaki, chop into squares, mix with nutritional yeast and paprika, bake for 8 mins - DEELISH
I've tried several of the Tofoo offerings, and the
I've tried several of the Tofoo offerings, and they're all disappointing. This is not only flavourless with a kind of ginger/chilli afterburn, it's not a nice texture either. I've made my own tofu I like it so much, and this is the only brand I've actively disliked in any country.
Really good, but will only buy on offer
Really good, but will only buy on offer