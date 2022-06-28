The Tofoo Co. Straight To Wok Ginger & Chilli 280G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot prior to serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6/10 mins

Pre-heat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging and place the cubes as a single layer on a non-stick baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven. Bake for 10 mins until golden.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Medium heat/10 mins

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan and fry over a medium heat for 10 mins, stirring constantly so the cubes don't stick. Cook until golden brown.

