We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Flash Speed Mop Dry Pads 20 Pack
image 1 of Flash Speed Mop Dry Pads 20 Packimage 2 of Flash Speed Mop Dry Pads 20 Packimage 3 of Flash Speed Mop Dry Pads 20 Packimage 4 of Flash Speed Mop Dry Pads 20 Packimage 5 of Flash Speed Mop Dry Pads 20 Pack

Flash Speed Mop Dry Pads 20 Pack

5(4)
Write a review

£3.50

£0.18/each

FLASH SPEED MOP DRY PADS 20 PACK
Flash Speedmop Dry Floor Cleaner Refill Pads trap & lock dirt, dust and hair on any floor surface in your home. It can also be used complementing your vacuum cleaner, catching the fine dust left over or as an in-between cleaning tool, a trick to avoid too frequent deep cleaning. The pads thickness and specific pattern combined with their electrostatic action enable to catch all the dust and lock it in the sheet. Plus, with the Flash Speedmop’s 360° swivel head, you can clean everywhere, even into hard to reach places, such as under the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, under beds, sofas, and even in corners and edges where brooms and mops can’t always go isn't it amazing? With Flash Speedmop dry pads, cleaning-up has never been as fast and as easy. Tips to know: it's particularly convenient for picking up pet hair as most pets shed all time or if you suffer from dust allergies. Note that Flash Speedmop dry cleaning wipes can be used on all hard surfaces including: waxable and non-waxable linoleum, vinyl, ceramic and finished wood floors.
Trap & lock away dust, dirt & hair in no timeTuck sheet on Flash Speedmop, its 360° head helps reach under bed, sofa or cupboardThe clean you want in the time you haveRecycle used Dry Pads through TerracycleWorks on virtually all dry floor surface leaving no residue

Preparation and Usage

1 ATTACH REFILL 2 SWEEP 3 REMOVE WHEN DIRTY Do not use on surfaces with anti-reflection treatment (example: TV plasma screen).

View all Floor & Carpet Cleaner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here