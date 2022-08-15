FLASH SPEED MOP DRY PADS 20 PACK

Flash Speedmop Dry Floor Cleaner Refill Pads trap & lock dirt, dust and hair on any floor surface in your home. It can also be used complementing your vacuum cleaner, catching the fine dust left over or as an in-between cleaning tool, a trick to avoid too frequent deep cleaning. The pads thickness and specific pattern combined with their electrostatic action enable to catch all the dust and lock it in the sheet. Plus, with the Flash Speedmop’s 360° swivel head, you can clean everywhere, even into hard to reach places, such as under the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, under beds, sofas, and even in corners and edges where brooms and mops can’t always go isn't it amazing? With Flash Speedmop dry pads, cleaning-up has never been as fast and as easy. Tips to know: it's particularly convenient for picking up pet hair as most pets shed all time or if you suffer from dust allergies. Note that Flash Speedmop dry cleaning wipes can be used on all hard surfaces including: waxable and non-waxable linoleum, vinyl, ceramic and finished wood floors.

Trap & lock away dust, dirt & hair in no time Tuck sheet on Flash Speedmop, its 360° head helps reach under bed, sofa or cupboard The clean you want in the time you have Recycle used Dry Pads through Terracycle Works on virtually all dry floor surface leaving no residue

Preparation and Usage