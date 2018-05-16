Haagen Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 460Ml

Per serve ** 2 x Scoop (76g),** UK Only This product contains 50% less fat as compared to Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Caramel Brownie ice cream
- Energy
- 657kJ
-
- 157kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 864 kJ
Product Description
- Ice cream with cocoa swirl(10%), brownies pieces(7.5%) and mascarpone cheese.
- Try the Häagen-Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream pint and enjoy this gooey, fudgey, brownie heaven!
- We paired a unique mascarpone ice cream base with swirls of rich, gooey fudge and soft brownie pieces to craft the ultimate multi-textured experience
- Our Häagen-Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream is crafted with just enough fresh cream to get that smooth velvety texture with less than 170 calories per cup
- Häagen-Dazs ice cream products are crafted with only the best ingredients, for a perfectly balanced taste and a creamy & luxurious texture that will stop you in your tracks
- Made with real cream, with no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives
- Rich & Creamy
- 170 Calories
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Better if you wait 10 mins
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 460ML
Information
Ingredients
Sweetened Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fresh Cream (10.3%), Sugar, Dextrose, Chicory Root Extract, Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Mascarpone Cheese (1.2%), Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.9%), Whole Egg, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Thickener (Pectins), Butter, Corn Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.
Number of uses
Contains at least 4 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- Haagen Dazs Arras SNC,
- 155 Route de Cambrai,
- 62217 Tilloy Les Mofflaines,
Return to
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
- 1800 535115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
Net Contents
460ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 x Scoop (76g)
|%* (76g)
|Energy
|864 kJ
|657 kJ
|8%
|-
|206 kcal
|157 kcal
|Fat
|7.2 g
|5.5 g
|8%
|of which saturates
|4.2 g
|3.2 g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|26.9 g
|20.5 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|19.1 g
|14.5 g
|16%
|Fibre
|4.9 g
|3.7 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|4.4 g
|9%
|Salt
|0.39 g
|0.30 g
|5%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
