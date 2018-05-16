We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haagen Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 460Ml

Haagen Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 460Ml
£4.80
£1.05/100ml

Per serve ** 2 x Scoop (76g),** UK Only This product contains 50% less fat as compared to Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Caramel Brownie ice cream

Energy
657kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 864 kJ

Product Description

  • Ice cream with cocoa swirl(10%), brownies pieces(7.5%) and mascarpone cheese.
  • Try the Häagen-Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream pint and enjoy this gooey, fudgey, brownie heaven!
  • We paired a unique mascarpone ice cream base with swirls of rich, gooey fudge and soft brownie pieces to craft the ultimate multi-textured experience
  • Our Häagen-Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream is crafted with just enough fresh cream to get that smooth velvety texture with less than 170 calories per cup
  • Häagen-Dazs ice cream products are crafted with only the best ingredients, for a perfectly balanced taste and a creamy & luxurious texture that will stop you in your tracks
  • Made with real cream, with no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives
  • © General Mills
  • Rich & Creamy
  • 170 Calories
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Better if you wait 10 mins
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Sweetened Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fresh Cream (10.3%), Sugar, Dextrose, Chicory Root Extract, Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Mascarpone Cheese (1.2%), Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.9%), Whole Egg, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Thickener (Pectins), Butter, Corn Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • Haagen Dazs Arras SNC,
  • 155 Route de Cambrai,
  • 62217 Tilloy Les Mofflaines,

Return to

  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
  • 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • www.haagen-dazs.co.uk

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g 2 x Scoop (76g)%* (76g)
Energy864 kJ657 kJ8%
-206 kcal157 kcal
Fat7.2 g5.5 g8%
of which saturates4.2 g3.2 g16%
Carbohydrate26.9 g20.5 g8%
of which sugars19.1 g14.5 g16%
Fibre4.9 g3.7 g-
Protein5.8 g4.4 g9%
Salt0.39 g0.30 g5%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---
