We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Luis Felipe Edwards Malbec 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Luis Felipe Edwards Malbec 75Cl
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Malbec
  • Handpicked from 70 year-old vines in the Colchagua Valley, this Malbec has aromas of blackberries, plums and bright berry fruit, with pleasing acidity and appealing dark cherry fruit and chocolate flavours.
  • During every vintage on the Viña Luis Felipe Edwards estate, grapes selected from the best areas are vinified separately under the personal supervision of the Head Winemaker. These wines are always included in the family's private cellars and reserved for special occasions.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Family Selection
  • Award-Winning Chilean Wine Producer
  • Sommelier Wine Awards - New World Producer of the Year 2016
  • San Francisco International Wine Competition - Best of Nation 2017
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Malbec has aromas of blackberries, plums and bright berry fruit, with pleasing acidity and appealing dark cherry fruit and chocolate flavours

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Luis Felipe Edwards

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Nicolas Bizzarri

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested and immediately processed. They ferment in temperature controlled tanks with a 5-day cold maceration to concentrate flavors and color. The pumpovers are gentle so that the extraction of tannins is elegant, and leading the way to a post-fermentation maceration to achieve volume and depth in the mouth, the maceration time is determined by tasting. Once finished, the wine is transferred to French and American oak to begin malolactic fermentation and aging for 10 months.

History

  • The history of Viña Luis Felipe Edwards (LFE) dates back to 1976, when Luis Felipe Edwards Sr. purchased the Fundo San José de Puquillay estate, located in the Colchagua Valley, a premier viticultural region in Chile. Viña Luis Felipe Edwards has since grown to be the largest 100% family-owned wine company in Chile, with 1850 hectares of estate vineyards and is exported to more than 90 countries.

Regional Information

  • Colchagua is well know for its vineyard quality and terroir diversity. Vineyards are planted in soft hills, flat areas or steep slopes with andes or marine influence and mainly well drained soils with good structure and texture making this region unique and highly suitable for white and red varietals.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink with lamb, red meat or cheese.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Viña Luis Felipe Edwards Ltda.,
  • Nancagua,
  • Chile.

Return to

  • Viña Luis Felipe Edwards Ltda.,
  • Nancagua,
  • Chile.
  • www.lfewines.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Rich full bodied and smooth

4 stars

Excellent wine with ribeye steak

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here