John West Honey & Ginger Super Tuna Salad 220G

Product Description
- Tuna Salad with Lentils, Carrots, Chickpeas, Red Peppers with a Honey Ginger Dressing.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- With Lentils & Chickpeas
- Naturally High in Protein
- 1 of 5 a Day
- Saturated Low Fat
- Just Stir & Eat
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Pack size: 220G
- Naturally High in Protein
- Saturated Low Fat
Information
Ingredients
Lentils (23%), Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (18%), Yellow Carrots (12%), Chickpeas (8%), Red Peppers (8%), Onions (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger (2.7%), Sugar, Wild Rice, Honey (1.9%), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Lime Juice, Garlic, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Thickener: Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Celery, Eggs, Milk and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. After opening, any unused product should be covered, refrigerated and consumed within 48 hours.For Best Before End and Ocean of Catch: See Below
Preparation and Usage
- Remove Foil Lid and Eat Directly from the Dish.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
- John West, ISI Ltd,
Return to
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
- John West, ISI Ltd,
- 14 Classon House,
- Dundrum,
- Dublin 14,
- Ireland.
- www.john-west.com
- Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack
|Energy
|565 kJ
|1243 kJ
|-
|134 kcal
|295 kcal
|Fat
|3.1 g
|6.8 g
|(of which saturates)
|0.3 g
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|15 g
|33 g
|(of which sugars)
|5.2 g
|11 g
|Fibre
|3.2 g
|7.0 g
|Protein
|10 g
|22 g
|Salt
|0.9 g
|2.0 g
Safety information
ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.