John West Honey & Ginger Super Tuna Salad 220G

John West Honey & Ginger Super Tuna Salad 220G
£2.50
£11.37/kg

Product Description

  • Tuna Salad with Lentils, Carrots, Chickpeas, Red Peppers with a Honey Ginger Dressing.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • With Lentils & Chickpeas
  • Naturally High in Protein
  • 1 of 5 a Day
  • Saturated Low Fat
  • Just Stir & Eat
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 220G
  • Naturally High in Protein
  • Saturated Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Lentils (23%), Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (18%), Yellow Carrots (12%), Chickpeas (8%), Red Peppers (8%), Onions (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger (2.7%), Sugar, Wild Rice, Honey (1.9%), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Lime Juice, Garlic, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Thickener: Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Celery, Eggs, Milk and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. After opening, any unused product should be covered, refrigerated and consumed within 48 hours.For Best Before End and Ocean of Catch: See Below

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove Foil Lid and Eat Directly from the Dish.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • John West, ISI Ltd,

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • John West, ISI Ltd,
  • 14 Classon House,
  • Dundrum,
  • Dublin 14,
  • Ireland.
  • www.john-west.com
  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack
Energy565 kJ1243 kJ
-134 kcal295 kcal
Fat3.1 g6.8 g
(of which saturates)0.3 g0.7 g
Carbohydrate15 g33 g
(of which sugars)5.2 g11 g
Fibre3.2 g7.0 g
Protein10 g 22 g
Salt0.9 g2.0 g

Safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

