Ron Santiago De Cuba Anejo 8 Year Old Rum 700Ml

image 1 of Ron Santiago De Cuba Anejo 8 Year Old Rum 700Ml
£24.00
£34.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ron Santiago De Cuba Anejo 8 Year Old Rum 700Ml
  • Ron Santiago de Cuba Aňejo 8 year old is aged in old oak barrels in Santiago de Cuba, the cradle of light rum. This rum has classic aroma of a Cuban rum, lighter in style than other rums, with aged notes. Excellently balanced, it is undeniably smooth and delicate with notes of honey, vanilla and cacao.
  • Its flavour perfectly embodies the rum from the Oriente of Cuba (the south east of the island): smooth, fruity and rich. It has a unique aroma that stands out in blind tastings amongst other Cuban rums.
  • Every bottle of Ron Santiago de Cuba is certified by the DOP (Denominación de Origen Protegida) meaning production, bottling and 100% of sugarcane is from Cuba. It also means the minimum age of any liquid found in the Aňejo is 8 years old with older blends included
  • Nose: Notes of honey, vanilla, and cacao
  • Palate: Exquisite notes of tropical fruit, honey, some coffee and cacao present.
  • Finish: The aftertaste is undoubtedly smooth, a rum that has well-evolved in its barrel, that coats the tongue and leaves a taste of natural sweetness with subtle spicy notes.
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Cuba

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and Bottled in Santiago, Cuba

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect on the rocks or in a delicious cocktail

Importer address

  • Justerini & Brooks Ltd,
  • 61 St James's Street,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1LZ,
  • England.

Return to

  • Careline: 0345 601 4558
  • www.ronsantiagodecuba.com

Net Contents

700ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious. Not into rums normally but was given as

5 stars

Delicious. Not into rums normally but was given as Christmas present and love it. Must try!!

This is the real thing. Enjoy!

5 stars

This is the real thing. Enjoy!

