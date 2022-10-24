Corona Tropical Alcoholic Sparkling Water Grapefruit 330Ml
Product Description
- Corona T/cal Alchlc Spkling Wtr Gpfrt 330ml
- Learn more on www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Grapefruit & Lemongrass brings a zesty citrus twist to the delightful flavour of real pink grapefruit juice. It's flavourful but not too sweet - just crisp, relaxing, and refreshing with every sip.
- Licensed by Cervecería Modelo De México, S. De R.L. De C.V.
- 96 Calories
- Gluten-Free
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Spirit, Grapefruit Juice from Concentrate (8.8%), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Sweet Potato and Carrot), Natural Flavourings, Carbon Dioxide
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Can Base
Name and address
- Inbev Belgium,
- BD Industriel 21,
- B-1070 Brussels,
- Belgium.
Importer address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|330ml
|Energy (KJ/Kcal))
|121/29
|399/96
|Fat (g)
|0
|0
|Of which Saturates (g)
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.1
|3.6
|Of which Sugars (g)
|0.6
|2.1
|Protein (g)
|0
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
|0.03
