Corona Tropical Alcoholic Sparkling Water Grapefruit 330Ml

Corona Tropical Alcoholic Sparkling Water Grapefruit 330Ml
£2.75
£0.83/100ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Corona T/cal Alchlc Spkling Wtr Gpfrt 330ml
  • Learn more on www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Grapefruit & Lemongrass brings a zesty citrus twist to the delightful flavour of real pink grapefruit juice. It's flavourful but not too sweet - just crisp, relaxing, and refreshing with every sip.
  • Licensed by Cervecería Modelo De México, S. De R.L. De C.V.
  • 96 Calories
  • Gluten-Free
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Spirit, Grapefruit Juice from Concentrate (8.8%), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Sweet Potato and Carrot), Natural Flavourings, Carbon Dioxide

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Can Base

Name and address

  • Inbev Belgium,
  • BD Industriel 21,
  • B-1070 Brussels,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml330ml
Energy (KJ/Kcal))121/29399/96
Fat (g)00
Of which Saturates (g)00
Carbohydrate (g)1.13.6
Of which Sugars (g)0.62.1
Protein (g)00
Salt (g)00.03
