We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Itsu The Original Chicken Big Bao 180G

4(3)Write a review
image 1 of Itsu The Original Chicken Big Bao 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Soft steamed buns filled with chicken & mushrooms
  • Our hot chicken big'bao makes a delicious & convenient lunch, supper, or snack. Pop it in the microwave & watch the box fill with steam, creating a hot fluffy bap in seconds... ping!
  • We mix our signature blend of finely diced chicken, chopped spring onion, soy sauce, shiitake and wood ear mushrooms, all beautifully wrapped in soft bao bread, ready to enjoy.
  • Steam triggers the yeast in the dough, which creates a soft cloud-like texture. Enjoy chicken big'bao on its own, with vegetables/fries for lunch, supper or as a convenient snack.
  • Eat beautiful
  • Microwave 90 secs
  • The delicious two-handed Asian-inspired hot sandwich
  • A restaurant quality lunch or supper, ready in seconds
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Chicken (19.7%), Water, Soya Protein, Shiitake Mushroom, Sugar, Spring Onion, Wood Ear Mushroom, Soya Bean Oil, Onion, Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Salt, Alcohol), Potato Starch, Salt, Corn Starch, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Garlic Puree, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents*: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Chicken Extract, Chicken Fat, White Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract**, *Commonly found in baking powder, they help the big'bao to rise, making it light & fluffy, **An Orange Food Colouring used to create the little dot on top of the big'bao to indicate the flavour

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing.Use by: see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 1 1/2 mins
- Remove sleeve & pierce film.
- Microwave for 1 1/2 mins on full power [900W].
- Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please always be careful of hot steam when moving big'bao. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure big'bao are cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Steam
Instructions: [colander or sieve] 15 mins
- Line colander/sieve with greaseproof paper & place above a pan of softly boiling water.
- Place big'bao in colander/ sieve, cover with a lid.
- Steam for 15 mins.

Produce of

Packed in the UK from big' bao from China

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria St,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria St,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas per sold per: 100gas sold per: big'bao
Energy (kJ)8881598
Energy (kcal)211380
Fat (g)6.411
of which saturates (g)1.52.8
Carbohydrate (g)2850
of which sugars (g)3.36.0
Fibre (g)2.54.5
Protein (g)9.617
Salt (g)1.32.3
This pack contains 1 serving--
View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Wow. This is so yummy

5 stars

I do not think I’ve ever reviewed a food item before but this chicken big bao was absolutely incredible. Apart from being full of flavour, textures and nice smells, it was only 380 calories! 90 seconds to heat up and I feel like I’ve been out for a special meal. I am truly excited by this product and brand. I went online to look up what else was available and came across their story. Also like that majority of the package is recyclable. I have to admit I left it in my fridge for nearly a week before I ate it as it looked a bit bland (the food itself). I was sooooooooo very wrong! I got one for my husband but the dog!!! may have to break into the fridge (that’s my excuse anyways). I look forward to trying the rest of the range. Thank you Tesco for bringing us such special food at a reasonable price.

Delicious, filling and easy to heat. Plus it's fun

5 stars

Delicious, filling and easy to heat. Plus it's fun to pretend you're Chihiro from spirited away!

I did not like the filling of this at all, it was

2 stars

I did not like the filling of this at all, it was grey and like eating poor quality stuffing. I much prefer the smaller hoisin duck variety.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here