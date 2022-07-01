Itsu The Original Chicken Big Bao 180G

Wow. This is so yummy
I do not think I’ve ever reviewed a food item before but this chicken big bao was absolutely incredible. Apart from being full of flavour, textures and nice smells, it was only 380 calories! 90 seconds to heat up and I feel like I’ve been out for a special meal. I am truly excited by this product and brand. I went online to look up what else was available and came across their story. Also like that majority of the package is recyclable. I have to admit I left it in my fridge for nearly a week before I ate it as it looked a bit bland (the food itself). I was sooooooooo very wrong! I got one for my husband but the dog!!! may have to break into the fridge (that’s my excuse anyways). I look forward to trying the rest of the range. Thank you Tesco for bringing us such special food at a reasonable price.
Delicious, filling and easy to heat. Plus it's fun to pretend you're Chihiro from spirited away!
I did not like the filling of this at all, it was grey and like eating poor quality stuffing. I much prefer the smaller hoisin duck variety.