Clubcard Price

Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Pecan Blondie Ice Cream 465Ml

4.8(62)
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Pecan Blondie Ice Cream 465Ml

£4.80
£1.04/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirl (8%), caramelised pecans (6%) and blondie brownie chunks (3%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Pecan Blondie frozen dessert features vanilla ice cream with pecans, blondie brownie chunks, and a salted caramel swirl. They say blondies have more fun, and this flavour proves it! There’s nothing dull about this cara-melt-in-your-mouth ice cream flavour that’s chock full of the quintessential Ben & Jerry’s chunks and swirls you love.
  • Take a walk on the wild side with the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavour that makes you rethink everything you thought you knew about brownies. Do they have to be chocolate? Nope. Can they open your mind to a new vision of brownie euphoria that you never even knew was possible? Oh, yeah. Paired with vanilla ice cream, pecans, and oh-so-delicious salted caramel swirls, blondie brownies are about to take centre stage in your brownie fantasies. As soft and fudgy as the chocolate brownies you know and love but with a sweet caramel-ey twist, they’re about to become your new favourite chunk. And if you know Ben & Jerry’s, you know we’re all about those chunks. (And swirls.)
  • Ben & Jerry’s Vanilla Pecan Blondie frozen dessert is made with Fairtrade Certified vanilla and sugar, eggs from cage-free hens, and comes in responsibly sourced packaging, so you can feel good about every scoop.
  • Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Pecan Blondie ice cream tub
  • This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes vanilla ice cream with pecans, blondie brownie chunks & a salted caramel swirl
  • Ben & Jerry’s operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified sugar and vanilla
  • Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is Kosher certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this ice cream tub
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

cream (MILK) (28%), water, condensed skimmed MILK, sugar, free range EGG yolk, PECANS (2.5%), glucose syrup, brown sugar, butter (MILK), WHEAT flour, EGG, salt, vanilla extract, MILK fat, fully refined soybean oil, stabilisers (pectin, guar gum, carrageenan), raising agents (sodium bicarbonate, citric acid). May contain almonds, hazelnut, soy and walnuts. >Sugar, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 18%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

465 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1115 kJ992 kJ992 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)266 kcal236 kcal236 kcal0%
Fat (g)16 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)8.9 g7.9 g7.9 g40%
Carbohydrate (g)27 g24 g24 g9%
of which sugars (g)25 g22 g22 g24%
Protein (g)4.1 g3.6 g3.6 g7%
Salt (g)0.35 g0.32 g0.32 g5%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 5 portions)----
62 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

First time I’ve tried it and loved it

5 stars

First time I’ve tried it and loved it

Not too sweet, just the right amount of pecans. Wo

5 stars

Not too sweet, just the right amount of pecans. Would order again

Yummy 😋 my favourite flavour of Ben and Jerry's

5 stars

Yummy 😋 my favourite flavour of Ben and Jerry's

A little too sweet for my personal taste, pretty m

5 stars

A little too sweet for my personal taste, pretty much all Ben and Jerry's ice creams are but I love it!

Delicious

5 stars

Being a nut fan absolutely love the pecans. Nice and creamy, goes down very nicely. My partner who is a true cookie dough fan has even swapped to this. Delicious.

Sounds delish BUT

2 stars

I love Ben & Jerry's usually, and I thought this sounded absolutely delicious..sadly it wasn't. Pecans were tasteless and overall I found it so bland, no taste bud tingle to be found. Really annoyed I bought 2, won't buy again.

Can't get enough mmmmm

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

You can't go wrong with Ben and Jerry's use cream, the creamy vanilla with the added crunch of the pecan mmmmm. It's so moreish and the whole family loved it, I will be buying this ice cream again, maybe two tubs one for me one for the family.

Lovely flavour and textures

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I love this flavour of Ben and Jerry's ice cream. It has super creamy ice cream, sweet caramel and then a nutty crunch. Easy to eat from the freezer and its a big favourite with the kids who would happily eat it all in one go!

Amazing!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Omg!! This is my new favourite flavour of Ben and Jerry's ice cream!! I love the vanilla ice cream swirled with the salted caramel sauce but the best part for me is the blondie brownie pieces!! The pecan nuts are also a bonus. YUMMY!!! Amazing!!

Movie snack

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Ben and Jerry's are delicious. All flavours are delicious, they're moorish and addictive and gard to out down. I love pecans and blondies so i was excited to try this. This flavour delivers, it was just as good as I hoped it would be, the blonde bites are nice and chewy and the pecan bites are nice and crunchy, not frozen. I will deffinetly be trying this flavour again

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

