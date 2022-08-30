Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Pecan Blondie Ice Cream 465Ml

First time I’ve tried it and loved it
Not too sweet, just the right amount of pecans. Wo
Yummy 😋 my favourite flavour of Ben and Jerry's
A little too sweet for my personal taste, pretty m
Delicious
Being a nut fan absolutely love the pecans. Nice and creamy, goes down very nicely. My partner who is a true cookie dough fan has even swapped to this. Delicious.
Sounds delish BUT
I love Ben & Jerry's usually, and I thought this sounded absolutely delicious..sadly it wasn't. Pecans were tasteless and overall I found it so bland, no taste bud tingle to be found. Really annoyed I bought 2, won't buy again.
Can't get enough mmmmm
You can't go wrong with Ben and Jerry's use cream, the creamy vanilla with the added crunch of the pecan mmmmm. It's so moreish and the whole family loved it, I will be buying this ice cream again, maybe two tubs one for me one for the family.
Lovely flavour and textures
I love this flavour of Ben and Jerry's ice cream. It has super creamy ice cream, sweet caramel and then a nutty crunch. Easy to eat from the freezer and its a big favourite with the kids who would happily eat it all in one go!
Amazing!
Omg!! This is my new favourite flavour of Ben and Jerry's ice cream!! I love the vanilla ice cream swirled with the salted caramel sauce but the best part for me is the blondie brownie pieces!! The pecan nuts are also a bonus. YUMMY!!! Amazing!!
Movie snack
Ben and Jerry's are delicious. All flavours are delicious, they're moorish and addictive and gard to out down. I love pecans and blondies so i was excited to try this. This flavour delivers, it was just as good as I hoped it would be, the blonde bites are nice and chewy and the pecan bites are nice and crunchy, not frozen. I will deffinetly be trying this flavour again