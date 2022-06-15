Tesco Sweet Bbq Pulled Pork With Cheesy Mash 400G

Very Disappointing Meal
Not a good meal. the mash was excellent, the BBQ sauce really tasty but the pork was awfully tough and virtually inedible! would never buy it again.
No cheesy taste
Only 3 stars as even though there looked to be plenty of strands of cheese on top, I couldn't taste it at all when cooked. I might just as well have been eating ordinary mash. If you like pulled pork the meat was tender enough and although I've never tried barbeque sauce before (and found it a bit too strong for my liking) I imagine it would be very tasty if you like it.
Excellent tasty meal
Great quality good portion very tasty excellent price easy cooking instructions
Very tasty
Very tasty, added veg to it, will be buying it again. The fat content bothers me though, but not eating it on a regular basis.
Tasty ready meal for one
Bought this as a stand by for when I'm not able to cook. Mash and barbecue sauce were very tasty but pork was stringy with lumps of fat in it which put me right off.
very nice n yummy
Flavourful
Yummy! A substantial meal full of flavour!
It was good quality and enjoyed it for a change.
Delicious , easy and quick
This is a delicious meal, heats in 6 minutes. It's a wicked little treat, the bbq sauce is out of this world
Quick and tasty
Suits our need and for us is very filling An excellent cheat when short of time