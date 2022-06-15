We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Sweet Bbq Pulled Pork With Cheesy Mash 400G

£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
1924kJ
458kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
15.8g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.6g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Salt
1.57g

medium

26%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Marinated pulled pork in a barbecue sauce with mashed potato topped with Red Leicester cheese and Cheddar cheese.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Marinated pork slowly cooked in a smoky sweet BBQ sauce
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Pulled Pork (16%) [Pork, Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Smoked Salt, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mustard Seed, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Vinegar], Tomato, Water, Sugar, Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (1.5%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Honey, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, Salt, Fructose, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Glucose Syrup, Onion Purée, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Mustard Bran, Tamarind Paste, Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Sea Salt, Ginger Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Paprika, Clove, Allspice, Garlic Extract, White Pepper, Turmeric, Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20-25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for (800W) 3 minutes / (900W) 2 minutes 30 seconds.
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further (800W) 2 minutes 30 seconds / (900W) 2 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 10 mins / 8 mins
Heat on full power for (800W) 5 minutes 30 seconds / (900W) 4 minutes 30 seconds.
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further (800W) 4 minutes 30 seconds / (900W) 3 minutes 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid on both compartments several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

15 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Very Disappointing Meal

2 stars

Not a good meal. the mash was excellent, the BBQ sauce really tasty but the pork was awfully tough and virtually inedible! would never buy it again.

No cheesy taste

3 stars

Only 3 stars as even though there looked to be plenty of strands of cheese on top, I couldn't taste it at all when cooked. I might just as well have been eating ordinary mash. If you like pulled pork the meat was tender enough and although I've never tried barbeque sauce before (and found it a bit too strong for my liking) I imagine it would be very tasty if you like it.

Excellent tasty meal

5 stars

Great quality good portion very tasty excellent price easy cooking instructions

Very tasty

4 stars

Very tasty, added veg to it, will be buying it again. The fat content bothers me though, but not eating it on a regular basis.

Tasty ready meal for one

4 stars

Bought this as a stand by for when I'm not able to cook. Mash and barbecue sauce were very tasty but pork was stringy with lumps of fat in it which put me right off.

very nice n yummy

5 stars

very nice n yummy

Flavourful

5 stars

Yummy! A substantial meal full of flavour!

It was good quality and enjoyed it for a change.

4 stars

It was good quality and enjoyed it for a change.

Delicious , easy and quick

5 stars

This is a delicious meal, heats in 6 minutes. It's a wicked little treat, the bbq sauce is out of this world

Quick and tasty

5 stars

Suits our need and for us is very filling An excellent cheat when short of time

