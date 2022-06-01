Tesco Finest Chocolate & Honeycomb Shortbread 150G

Not all that special, and very overpriced
They are OK but not all that special, makes me wonder if the previous reviews are genuine... Not much flavour, and the honeycomb pieces sprinkled on top are really hard and make these biscuits very very crunchy, which is not necessarily a good thing. Also, they are far too expensive for what they are. Won't buy them again.
A must try of glorious flavour.
Withour question the best biscuits I have ever eaten. The chocolate coating is rich and sweet without being overpowering while the biscuit texture is like biting into a sweet, crumbly cloud. They are light and subtle on the tongue with the perfect combination of salt and honey sweetness that elevates the shortbread to new heights. A must try.
Melt in the mouth
The nicest biscuits I’ve ever had. I don’t bring them out for guests as I don’t want to share👍