Tesco Finest Chocolate & Honeycomb Shortbread 150G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chocolate & Honeycomb Shortbread 150G
£ 2.20
£1.47/100g

One shortbread round

Energy
427kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ / 538kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread rounds with milk chocolate coating and honeycomb pieces.
  • Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb All Butter Shortbread Rounds Our melt in the mouth all butter shortbreads are combined with sweet crunchy honeycomb pieces, enrobed in silky smooth milk chocolate then finished with a further sprinkling of honeycomb. Made by our experts with more than 40 years experience from a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (22%), Caster Sugar, Maize Starch, Honeycomb Pieces (7%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Water, Palm Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Antioxident (Citric Acid), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 35% minimum, milk solids 21% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread round (19g)
Energy2246kJ / 538kcal427kJ / 102kcal
Fat31.0g5.9g
Saturates19.3g3.7g
Carbohydrate59.2g11.3g
Sugars28.3g5.4g
Fibre0.9g0.2g
Protein4.9g0.9g
Salt0.41g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Shortbread

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not all that special, and very overpriced

2 stars

They are OK but not all that special, makes me wonder if the previous reviews are genuine... Not much flavour, and the honeycomb pieces sprinkled on top are really hard and make these biscuits very very crunchy, which is not necessarily a good thing. Also, they are far too expensive for what they are. Won't buy them again.

A must try of glorious flavour.

5 stars

Withour question the best biscuits I have ever eaten. The chocolate coating is rich and sweet without being overpowering while the biscuit texture is like biting into a sweet, crumbly cloud. They are light and subtle on the tongue with the perfect combination of salt and honey sweetness that elevates the shortbread to new heights. A must try.

Melt in the mouth

5 stars

The nicest biscuits I’ve ever had. I don’t bring them out for guests as I don’t want to share👍

