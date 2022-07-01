Tesco Finest Medjool Date Selection 335G
Per 30g
- Energy
- 424kJ
-
- 101kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.9g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
Product Description
- A selection of pitted Medjool dates dipped in dark, milk and white Belgian chocolate and stuffed with orange pieces and chopped almonds.
- A selection of Medjool pitted dates, hand filled with orange pieces and chopped blanched almonds, alongside dates dipped in dark, milk and white Belgian chocolate.
- Dates hand filled with chopped almonds and orange pieces, alongside dates dipped in dark, milk and white chocolate.
- Pack size: 335G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Date (61%), Almonds, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Orange Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 52% minimum.White Chocolate contains milk solids 14% minimum.Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 33% minimum, milk solids 22% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 11 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Lid. Recycle
Net Contents
335g e
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
