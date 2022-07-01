We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Medjool Date Selection 335G

Tesco Finest Medjool Date Selection 335G
£ 2.40
£7.17/kg

Offer

Per 30g

Energy
424kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.9g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A selection of pitted Medjool dates dipped in dark, milk and white Belgian chocolate and stuffed with orange pieces and chopped almonds.
  • A selection of Medjool pitted dates, hand filled with orange pieces and chopped blanched almonds, alongside dates dipped in dark, milk and white Belgian chocolate.
  • Dates hand filled with chopped almonds and orange pieces, alongside dates dipped in dark, milk and white chocolate.
  • Pack size: 335G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Date (61%), Almonds, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Orange Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 52% minimum.White Chocolate contains milk solids 14% minimum.Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 33% minimum, milk solids 22% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 11 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

335g e

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

