Tesco Cottage Pie 750G

Give us a middle option Tesco/ Family/ Finest
Nice for a quick easy meal with a mixed bag of frozen veg steamed for 10 minutes and some gravy. Not bad for the price. Would pay more for a bit more meat filling. It seems there are no middle options just Tesco or Finest. I would like to see a middle offering between basic and affordable. Maybe call it “Family Friendly” range or something. That way people have more options and a better choice.
Good value
We had this on many occasions But as we had been I’ll so quick and easy to cook Always enjoyed it nice taste good product use and very filling
I use it for my husband and I mainly to take away as an easy meal when we are in our caravan. I t is tasty and I usually put it under a grill to finish off after heating.
Very tasty and quite big
Quite a large pie and so tasty
Not much Cottage in THIS pie
Not much beef in THIS Cottage Pie. Perhaps it's been syphoned off to the baker's pension fund
Yum
Tasty and convenient. Just pop it in the oven then serve with broccoli. Easy to prepare after a day at work.
spot the difference
confused ?!?!?!?!?!? this states NEW 750 gram. i regularly buy the 800 gram cottage pie (fresh), which has been removed from the range. I am guessing the NEW one is the substitute ?? Question - is the fact that this is a smaller cottage pie for the same price what makes it NEW ??? this is no longer suitable for 2 servings. very disappointed in you Tesco