Tesco Cottage Pie 750G

Tesco Cottage Pie 750G
£3.50
£4.67/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1494kJ
356kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

low

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.41g

medium

24%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Minced beef in an onion gravy topped with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Minced beef simmered in a rich gravy topped with buttery mash.
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Beef (22%), Onion, Water, Carrot, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40-45 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 11 mins/ 9 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 mins (800W) / 5 mins (900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for further 5 mins (800W) / 4 mins 30 secs (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwaving heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Give us a middle option Tesco/ Family/ Finest

4 stars

Nice for a quick easy meal with a mixed bag of frozen veg steamed for 10 minutes and some gravy. Not bad for the price. Would pay more for a bit more meat filling. It seems there are no middle options just Tesco or Finest. I would like to see a middle offering between basic and affordable. Maybe call it “Family Friendly” range or something. That way people have more options and a better choice.

Good value

5 stars

We had this on many occasions But as we had been I’ll so quick and easy to cook Always enjoyed it nice taste good product use and very filling

I use it for my husband and I mainly to take away

5 stars

I use it for my husband and I mainly to take away as an easy meal when we are in our caravan. I t is tasty and I usually put it under a grill to finish off after heating.

Very tasty and quite big

4 stars

Quite a large pie and so tasty

Not much Cottage in THIS pie

2 stars

Not much beef in THIS Cottage Pie. Perhaps it's been syphoned off to the baker's pension fund

Yum

5 stars

Tasty and convenient. Just pop it in the oven then serve with broccoli. Easy to prepare after a day at work.

spot the difference

2 stars

confused ?!?!?!?!?!? this states NEW 750 gram. i regularly buy the 800 gram cottage pie (fresh), which has been removed from the range. I am guessing the NEW one is the substitute ?? Question - is the fact that this is a smaller cottage pie for the same price what makes it NEW ??? this is no longer suitable for 2 servings. very disappointed in you Tesco

