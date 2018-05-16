Product Description
- Alice Scott Beneath the Stars Set
- All our formulations are vegan friendly and use natural or sustainable fabrics & fibres, with fully recyclable packaging across all products.
- www.alicescott.co.uk
- Restore natural balance and inner calm with this bedtime ritual collection.
- Our overnight hand balm restores hard-working hands, harnessing nourishing coconut oil to help relieve dry skin, while Lavender & Clary Sage essential oils help to quieten busy minds. Follow with soft bamboo blend gloves to lock in moisture, for an effective overnight treatment. When it's time to power down for the night, calm mind and body with Deep Drift® sleep mist. Apply a fine spray of this sleep hero over your pillow area, lay back, relax and drift off into dreamland.
- Bamboo Rich Treatment Gloves
- Soft, bamboo rich gloves to keep moisture where it needs to be, for an effective overnight treatment. Apply after Beneath the Stars Hand Balm and awake in the morning with hands that feel soft and nourished.
- Alice Scott is a leading British brand creating contemporary stationery, lifestyle accessories and health & beauty collections.
- Produced under licence by H&A
- © HFD Rights Ltd.
- An Early-to-Bed Deep Recharge for Tired Minds and Dry Hands
- Vegan Friendly
Information
Ingredients
Deep Drift® Sleep Mist: Aqua, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia Extract, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Beneath The Stars® Overnight Hand Balm: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Ozokerite, Cyclomethicone, Parfum, Prunus Avium, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
Warnings
- In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Name and address
- H&A,
- York,
- YO26 6RS,
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- www.handa-uk.com
Safety information
