Tesco Italian Inspired Pork Pizziola Steaks 700G

3(2)
Tesco Italian Inspired Pork Pizziola Steaks 700G
£ 4.50
£6.43/kg
1/4 of a pack

Energy
1021kJ
243kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.6g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.18g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks with added water and a tomato and herb glaze, with tomato and chilli sauce, red and yellow peppers, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, Cheddar cheese and parsley.
  • READY TO COOK Pork loin steaks in a tomato & herb glaze with mixed peppers and cheese
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (65%), Water, Tomato Passata, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Wine (Sulphites), Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Glucose Syrup, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Dried Red Chilli, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Extract, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (157g**)
Energy650kJ / 155kcal1021kJ / 243kcal
Fat6.1g9.6g
Saturates2.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate6.5g10.2g
Sugars3.3g5.2g
Fibre1.2g1.9g
Protein17.9g28.1g
Salt0.75g1.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 628g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Inedible

1 stars

The sauce was delicious but the meat was full of fat and gristle and most of it was inedible. Thank goodness I’d cooked vegetables. It was not cheap either. I wouldn’t buy again or recommend.

A new Fav - just don't change it!

5 stars

A rare 5 stars from me. Four pieces of steak and a tasty slightly peppery sauce and toppings. Even after cutting the fat off the amounts are still generous.

