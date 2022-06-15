Tesco Italian Inspired Pork Pizziola Steaks 700G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (65%), Water, Tomato Passata, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Wine (Sulphites), Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Glucose Syrup, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Dried Red Chilli, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Extract, Chilli Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Once opened, use within 1 day.
Keep refrigerated.