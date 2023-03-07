We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

IMODIUM Dual Action Relief from Diarrhoea 6 tablets

IMODIUM DUAL ACTION RELIEF TABLETS 6'S For further information, please contact Imodium@mcneilhealth.co.uk
Loperamide hydrochloride & SimeticoneImodium® works by restoring your bowel to its normal rhythm. This helps to restore the absorption of fluids into your body.Imodium® dual action relief tablets are for the symptomatic relief of diarrhoea only and are not a substitute for rehydration therapy. The product is uniquely formulated to control diarrhoea and soothe additional symptoms such as cramps, wind and bloating.
® denotes registered trademark
Can Relieve 4 Symptoms - Diarrhoea, painful cramps, bloating, wind

Ingredients

Each tablet contains 2 mg Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simeticone equivalent to 125 mg Dimeticone, Contains Benzyl Alcohol and Maltodextrin (which contains Glucose)

Net Contents

6 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: For oral use.Swallow the correct number of tablets whole with a drink of water.Adults over 18 years of age: Take 2 tablets initially, followed if required, by 1 tablet after every further loose bowel movement.Young adults aged 12 to 18 years: Take 1 tablet initially, followed if required, by 1 tablet after every further loose bowel movement.No more than 4 tablets should be taken per day, for a maximum of 2 days.If your diarrhoea lasts for more than 48 hours, contact your doctor.Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.Benzyl alcohol may cause allergic reactions - see package leaflet for more information.

Lower age limit

12 Years

