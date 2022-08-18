We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nexba Mixed Berry Kombucha 1L

4.1(23)Write a review
Nexba Mixed Berry Kombucha 1L
£2.75
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • Kombucha Live Sparkling Probiotic Mixed Berry
  • 10c Refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
  • 1.5 Billion Live Probiotics
  • *Bacillus coagulans per bottle
  • Our delicious and 100% natural kombucha is brewed over 40 days with real... Oolong Tea Leaves & Living Scoby
  • Good Gut Feels
  • We've spent years innovating to formulate a unique strain of smart & robust probiotic that survives the journey to your gut! These little beauties work hard to promote good gut health.
  • Family made and owned by two Aussie brothers-in-law who started selling drinks from the back of a van in 2010.
  • Cheers to Good Gut Health
  • Australian Made & Owned
  • 5 Calories per Serve
  • Zero Alcohol
  • Naturally Sugar Free
  • Sugar Free
  • No sugar
  • Nothing Artificial
  • GMO Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Naturally Sugar Free
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Purified Sparkling Water, Naturally Fermented Kombucha (Purified Water, Oolong Tea, Sugarº, Kombucha Cultures), Nexba® Natural Sweetener Blend (Erythritol*, Stevia), Food Acids (Citric Acid), Natural Flavours, Probiotic Culture (Bacillus Coagulans), ºSugar has been fully consumed during the Extended Fermentation process to produce the Kombucha, *Erythritol is Naturally produced by Fermentation of Starches in Fruits and Vegetables

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight below 25°C. For best before see bottle.

Produce of

Made in Australia from at least 95% Australian ingredients

Number of uses

Servings Per Package: 4, Serving Size: 250mL

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Nexba Pty Ltd,
  • The Annex,
  • 601 Pacific Hwy St Leonards,
  • NSW 2065,
  • Australia.

Return to

  • Nexba Pty Ltd,
  • The Annex,
  • 601 Pacific Hwy St Leonards,
  • NSW 2065,
  • Australia.

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Serving% DI*Per 100mL
Energy20kJ0%8kJ
-(5Cal)(2Cal)
Protein0g0%0g
Fat, Total0g0%0g
- Saturated0g0%0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0%0.0g
- Sugars0g0%0g
Dietary Fibre0g0%0g
Sodium<1mg0%<1mg
Live Cultures>375Million†>150Million†
*% Daily intakes are based on an average adult diet of 8700kJ---
†Colony Forming units (CFU's) counted at manufacture---
Servings Per Package: 4, Serving Size: 250mL---
View all Wellbeing Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

23 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beware Stevia and Erythritol used

1 stars

Would of been lovely if they had used Sugar (cane) instead of Stevia and Erythritol !!! Awful taste

Fresh, fruity & tasty

5 stars

Fresh, fruity and tasty… with a lovely hint of berries. A healthy drink to enjoy with ice.

My new favourite!

5 stars

Wow, this could be my favourite kombucha flavour. It is so close to original kombucha taste, plus has got this lovely extra flavour of berries over it. I must buy more.

Refreshing

5 stars

This drink is natural and healthy, yet tastes so fresh and fruity. I really enjoyed this and found it very refreshing.

I actually enjoy that it isn't too fizzy as other

5 stars

I actually enjoy that it isn't too fizzy as other traditional, artificially carbonated drinks, it's a great healthier substitute.

Nice Drink

5 stars

Really liked the taste of this sugar free drink. It has a gentle fizz and a lovely berry flavour.

Fruity and healthy

4 stars

This sparkling drink is refreshing and different to other soft drinks. It is fruity but not artificial tasting. The health benefits are a plus.

All natural and healthy

5 stars

Quality drink and I would buy it again. I really enjoyed the natural flavours and was very pleased that there is no added sugar.

Naturally Delicious

5 stars

Very tasty with no added sugar - berry flavours are subtle but refreshing

Really nice

5 stars

The flavours are amazing. I like that it's all natural with no added sugar. I especially like it Ice cold. Would recommend.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here