Nexba Mixed Berry Kombucha 1L

Beware Stevia and Erythritol used
Would of been lovely if they had used Sugar (cane) instead of Stevia and Erythritol !!! Awful taste
Fresh, fruity & tasty
Fresh, fruity and tasty… with a lovely hint of berries. A healthy drink to enjoy with ice.
My new favourite!
Wow, this could be my favourite kombucha flavour. It is so close to original kombucha taste, plus has got this lovely extra flavour of berries over it. I must buy more.
Refreshing
This drink is natural and healthy, yet tastes so fresh and fruity. I really enjoyed this and found it very refreshing.
I actually enjoy that it isn't too fizzy as other
I actually enjoy that it isn't too fizzy as other traditional, artificially carbonated drinks, it's a great healthier substitute.
Nice Drink
Really liked the taste of this sugar free drink. It has a gentle fizz and a lovely berry flavour.
Fruity and healthy
This sparkling drink is refreshing and different to other soft drinks. It is fruity but not artificial tasting. The health benefits are a plus.
All natural and healthy
Quality drink and I would buy it again. I really enjoyed the natural flavours and was very pleased that there is no added sugar.
Naturally Delicious
Very tasty with no added sugar - berry flavours are subtle but refreshing
Really nice
The flavours are amazing. I like that it's all natural with no added sugar. I especially like it Ice cold. Would recommend.