Tesco Fire Pit Bbq Chicken Thighs 800G

Amazing as always
Amazing as always
Family favourite!
Family favourite! We cooked these in the oven first then finished them on the BBQ for 5 minutes. Very popular with all members of the family. You get about 6 or 7 thighs per bag.
Okay
Thought these would be nice but not as good as the other flavour.
Overpriced, under covered and poor quality
I would describe this as one of the worst chicken thighs ever, if I could give it a negative score I would have given it negative 5 Stars. The quality of the chicken was poor, the coating was barely there and had next to no taste, also for the price I would have expected more than 4 medium thighs in a pack. Avoid at all costs.
quite good but take a long time to cook
quite good but take a long time to cook
50% shrinkage when cooked
Full of injected water shrink by 50% when cooked