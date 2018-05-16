We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Haribo Twin Snakes Fruit Flavour Gum 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Haribo Twin Snakes Fruit Flavour Gum 175G
£1.00
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Gums
  • Sweet
  • Apple*, Blueberry*, Cherry*
  • Sour
  • Lemon*, Blackcurrant* Orange*
  • *Flavours
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so ...
  • ... the happy world of HARIBO!
  • A portion is a little handful.
  • In this case it's approx. 2 sweets
  • 1 Side Sweet, 1 Side Sour!
  • Without Artificial Colours
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Dextrose, Acids: Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Lemon, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Flavouring, Elderberry Extract, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax

Storage

Best before end ...(see print on back of pack). Store away from heat and humidity.

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • 15 Earl Street,
  • Dundalk,
  • Co. Louth,
  • IRE.
  • www.haribo.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1452 kJ/342 kcal4 %
Fat:< 0.5 g< 1 %
of which saturates:0.1 g< 1 %
Carbohydrate:77 g7 %
of which sugars:47 g13 %
Protein:6.6 g3 %
Salt:0.03 g< 1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
View all Single Chocolate Bars & Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here