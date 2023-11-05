Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Baby Milk Formula Liquid Multipack 6-12 Months 6x200ml

Follow-on milk from 6 months Enriched with important nutrients to support your little one’s nutritional needs, Cow & Gate 2 Follow-On milk 6 x 200ml: • Ready-to-drink • Contains Iron, Calcium and Vitamin D • Contains no palm oil • Specially designed to complement your little one’s weaning diet • With over 100 years of experience At around 6 months, your baby will be enjoying the start of their weaning adventures! Cow & Gate Follow-on Milk can help play a core role in their feeding journey as a source of important nutrients. Cow & Gate Follow-On Milk is specifically designed to support your little one’s nutritional needs from when they start their weaning journey right up until their first birthday. It’s enriched with the important nutrients such as iron to support your little one’s normal cognitive development, calcium for normal growth and development of bone, and vitamin D to support the normal function of their immune system. Made with love for little tummies, and trusted for over 100 years, Cow & Gate Follow-on Milk is here to support your baby as they happily play, learn and explore the world around them. At Cow & Gate, things that matter to you as a parent matter to us too. That is why our follow-on milks contain no palm oil and no artificial preservatives. This pack contains 6 x 200ml bottles of Cow & Gate 2 Follow-On milk. Our 200ml bottles of Cow & Gate Follow-On Milk are ready to drink whenever your baby needs it, so it is less fuss, and more fun. Just shake, open and pour! Always follow preparation instructions and storage advice on pack. When your little one turns one, and becomes even more active, their nutritional needs increase. Made for toddlers from 1 year, Cow & Gate Toddler Milk is nutritionally tailored for toddlers, with vitamin D and Calcium to support normal growth and development of bone, and is the next step on their feeding journey.

With over 100 years of trusted experience, at Cow & Gate, we‘re passionate about nourishing your happy baby as they happily grow, learn, laugh and play. Made with love for little tummies, you can trust us to provide the nutrition that your baby needs to embrace every magical milestone. We’re here to support parents and babies, giving you confidence to follow your instincts at every happy step of your little one’s feeding journey. Need a chat? Let’s Talk! For tips and non-judgmental support, our specialist baby advisors and experienced mums are here to talk and encourage confident parenting at every stage. Go to the C&G baby club at https://www.cgbabyclub.co.uk/ for more information or call us on 0800 977 8880. Less fuss compared with powder formats

Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk should only be used as part of a mixed diet from 6 months. Talk to your healthcare professional. Preparation instructions on pack must be followed.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Specially designed to complement your little one’s weaning diet

Pack size: 1.2L

Iron to support normal cognitive development and DHA (omega-3) to support normal visual development

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Cow's Milk Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin), Calcium Phosphate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Oil from The Microalgae Schizochytrium sp., Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Citrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric, Acid), Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Hydroxide, Iron Lactate, Magnesium Oxide, Inositol, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate Dihydrate, L-Tryptophan, Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, Copper Gluconate, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B₆, Riboflavin, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K₁, Biotin, Vitamin B₁₂

Allergy Information

May contain Fish Oil. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide 6-12 months Once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby 500-600ml per day. This is only a guide, your baby may need more or less than the above. Ask your healthcare professional if you require more advice. How to prepare your baby's milk Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill. 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's' instructions. 2. Shake bottle well. Using the feeding guide, pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding beaker. 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature before feeding. Important feeding advice - For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the beaker as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. - Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. - Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

6 Months