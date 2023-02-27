Monster Energy Ultra Watermelon Drink 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Watermelon Flavour Energy Drink with Taurine, Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
- Under the firework lit night sky, you've got your crush by your side. With good music and better friends, it's the best summer ever. Ultra Watermelon is summertime in a can so you can enjoy it anytime. Zero sugar, easy-drinking refreshing flavour with the explosive Monster energy blend to light-up those hot summer nights.
- Ultra Watermelon blends juicy watermelon flavour into the Ultra we love finished-off with a full load of our Monster Energy blend
- Monster Energy Watermelon 500ml can, zero sugar. Ultra has a fresh taste and doesn't taste like traditional energy drinks, but has the full Monster energy blend.
- - Monster is… a Lifestyle in a Can
- Zero Sugar.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Contains caffeine
- This product is allergen free
- Contains added colours
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- Taurine + Zero Sugar + L-Carnitine
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Inositol, Colour (E129), Sweet Potato Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before end - See base of can for date.Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
- E129 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
- Unit 51,
- Metropolitan Park,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 8UP,
Return to
- (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|11kJ
|55kJ
|-
|(3kcal)
|(13kcal) (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|6.4g (2%)
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.49g (8%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|4.2mg (70%)
|21mg (350%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5μg (100%)
|13μg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Daily reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly. E129 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
