Plenish Organic & Unsweetened Oat Milk 1L

Plenish Organic & Unsweetened Oat Milk 1L

Product Description

  • Organic oat drink, UHT.
  • You Get Out What We Don't Put In
  • Our organic oats come naturally sweet and full of flavour. So we do as little to them as possible, adding only what's essential to create the perfect pour.
  • That means blending with water to release the oats' creaminess and adding a touch of sea salt for taste.
  • And that's it: the pure taste of nature, uninterrupted.
  • Less is Moreish
  • At Plenish, we love doing less with our ingredients.
  • We don't sweeten them, we don't add oil and we don't add flavourings.
  • We're convinced that when you keep adding to perfect produce, you're really taking something away from it; and that the best flavours come naturally.
  • We keep things simple, so that you can enjoy the full taste of organic ingredients served up by nature.
  • Because less truly is moreish.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
  • EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-001, EU agriculture/Agriculture UE
  • Organic
  • Great taste 2019
  • Made with Just 3 Natural Ingredients
  • Sustainably Sourced Gluten Free Oats
  • No Oils or Gums
  • Certified Carbon Negative
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Gluten Free Oats 10%, Sea salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that handles Nuts and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top of pack. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated 3-8°C and consume within 4 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Fast, Pour Slow
  • To get started, just shake well.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK address:
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • 0800 032 1767
  • EU address:
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer/ 100ml
Energy138kJ/33kcal
Fat0.3g
of which saturates0.1g
monounsaturates0.1g
polyunsaturates0.1g
Carbohydrate6.6g
of which sugars*3.8g
Fibre0.5g
Protein0.6g
Salt0.08g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars-
4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Plenish organic is great

5 stars

Really like this oat milk, I love the fact that it’s organic as well.

Healthiest

5 stars

It doesn't include sunflower or vegetable oils and sugars. So the best oat milk.

Bland and watery compared to other oat milks. Cons

2 stars

Bland and watery compared to other oat milks. Consistency closer to skimmed milk whereas other oat milks are closer to whole

Love, Love, Love

5 stars

Nothing more to add really! Love this Milk Alternative. It's smooth and tastes wonderful in my morning coffee and musli. Will stock up on this keeper!

