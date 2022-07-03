Plenish Organic & Unsweetened Oat Milk 1L

Plenish organic is great
Really like this oat milk, I love the fact that it’s organic as well.
Healthiest
It doesn't include sunflower or vegetable oils and sugars. So the best oat milk.
Bland and watery compared to other oat milks. Cons
Bland and watery compared to other oat milks. Consistency closer to skimmed milk whereas other oat milks are closer to whole
Love, Love, Love
Nothing more to add really! Love this Milk Alternative. It's smooth and tastes wonderful in my morning coffee and musli. Will stock up on this keeper!