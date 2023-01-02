We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon Drink 330Ml

4.6(96)Write a review
image 1 of San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon Drink 330Ml
£1.10
£0.33/100ml

Each can contains

Energy
309kJ
73kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.9g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 94kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling lemon beverage with 16% lemon juice from concentrate, with sugar and sweetener.
  • The finest sun-ripened lemons of Southern Italy give SANPELLEGRINO Limonata (Lemon) its authentic citrus sparkle. It's a perfect balance of pleasingly tart and sweet notes, characterized by the intense, fragrant aroma of lemon juice.
  • An Italian tradition since 1932, SANPELLEGRINO Italian Sparkling Drinks have delighted the world with their authentic Italian taste. Allow your senses to take in the sun-ripened fruit. Its unique and intense taste make every moment special and allow you to enjoy life deliziosa any time you choose.
  • Sparkling Lemon Beverage with 16% lemon juice, with sugar and sweeteners
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (16%), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Sweetener from natural origin

Storage

Best before: see base of can.Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Stafford Lynch Ltd,
  • Unit 101 Norhtwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquiries
  • (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm): Freephone - 0800 000030
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd,
  • Unit 101 Norhtwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin,
  • D15 NN20.
  • Tel: (+353) 1 8023 100

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Can% RI* Per Can
Energy94kJ309kJ4%
-22kcal73kcal
Fat, of which:0.0g0.1g<1%
saturates0.0g0.0g0%
Carbohydrate4.5g14.9g6%
of which: sugars4.5g14.9g17%
Fibre0.1g0.3g-
Protein0.0g0.2g<1%
Salt0.00g0.02g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 1 serving---
96 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

So delicious!

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

From first sip, this became my favourite drink! A really strong lemon flavour without the sharp after taste, the perfect amount of fizz & so refreshing! Works great as a mixer too!

Taste of holidays

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

I really enjoyed the San Pellegrino Limonata, it took me back to being on holiday and having a cold lemonade in the sun. They have got the flavour just right, zesty, sweet and slightly bitter without that artificial taste and not too fizzy. It's perfect, will be adding this to the weekly shop.

So refreshing!

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

We love to order this drink when out for dinner so it's been great to have it available at home. It is so lemony and refreshing when served cold. Perfect amount in the can and nice size to pop in your bag for a drink on the go!

Refreshing and light

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

I love lemon drinks, and in my opinion this is the best on the market. It is expensive, however you get what you pay for and I wouldn't skrimp to buy a different brand as they are not as good. There is nothing more refreshing if you are hot.

Muted lemon flavour and bitter aftertaste

1 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

I was disappointed with the San pelegrino lemon drink. The cans are slimline and attractive, and the level of fizz was good. Unfortunately the taste was disappointing, there was no zing of lemon that you expect in a lemon flavour drink, and even more disappointing was the bitter aftertaste left.

Really Refreshing

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

There's something about this drink that makes you feel like its so fresh and inviting. The taste of lemon is really present, but not too overwhelming and its fantastic for mixing with alcohol - reccomend!

Rather too lemony!

3 stars

Personally I found this drink to be rather more acidic than I was expecting- I'd hoped for a lightly-lemon flavoured refreshing water drink but this was full-on, very sharp, overbearing lemon, and I found I had to sip it rather than glug it down! The can says it uses a Stevia-based sweetener, which although I believe is meant to be natural, I found to have a slightly chemical aftertaste (reminiscent of artificial sweeteners). I'm going to try the orange drink to see if it is any better, as I do like San Pellegrino, but won't buy the lemon drink again.

Love it

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

Its my first time trying Ice cold San Pellegrino lemonade. I love it. It is so refreshing especially on a hot day. It reminds of being abroad on holiday. The smell and the taste is just great.

Real Lemon Taste

4 stars

Very fizzy and refreshing lemon drink. Good authentic lemon flavour with a hint of bitterness and none of the overly sweet and fake lemon tatse of many lemonades.

