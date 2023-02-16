Cape Kyala Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Enjoyable and doesn’t break the bank.
I enjoy a glass of wine with my dinner, but I’m not a great drinker, so this wine is just fine for me. I often give friends a bottle if they have helped me or done me a favour, they seem to like it too.
Nice wine and a good price.
Wrongly Advertised
The wine is advertised as having an ABV of 12.5% but it is only 11.5%. If I had of know that I wouldn't have bought it. Tesco need to ensure they advertise the correct details in future.
nice smooth every day wine also good for wine sauc
This is a good quality wine not too dry lovely win
It was ok but not the best I’ve ever tasted. It we
Exceptional!
The Cape Kayla Range is so Affordable and good quality. This one is my favourite. Fruity and meduim dry. With hints of peach and melon and grapefruit flavours. It is lovely on it's own or with white meat or fish. A must for those who want to watch their pockets but have an enjoyable glass of Vino!
Very good wine
Lovely wine very enjoyable Allways purchase this wine very affordable in these hard times please do not increase the price as I can not really afford many other wines
Good quality. Really lovely Sauvignon.
Pleasant and affordable
