Cape Kyala Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£3.99
£3.99/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
345kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc. Wine of South Africa. W.O. Western Cape.
  • Cape Kyala Sauvignon Blanc is a crisp, dry white wine displaying aromas of lemon and gooseberry with clean, delicate citrus flavours and a refreshing finish. Perfect with fish, prawns and sushi.
  • SC5840. ©2022
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Origin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The wine is fermented at 16 degree Celcius in Stainless steel tanks.

History

  • The winery source wine from all of the main regions of the Western Cape, allowing them to produce a unique blend that offers a whole that is more than the sum of the parts. We can offer a more interesting wine at great value for money that will stick in your memory.

Regional Information

  • The Western Cape Winelands is a region of the Western Cape Province of South Africa. It is the largest wine producing region in South Africa and is divided into six main wine regions, each offering its own unique wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with fish, prawns and sushi.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy276kJ / 67kcal345kJ / 83kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
18 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Enjoyable and doesn’t break the bank.

4 stars

I enjoy a glass of wine with my dinner, but I’m not a great drinker, so this wine is just fine for me. I often give friends a bottle if they have helped me or done me a favour, they seem to like it too.

Nice wine and a good price.

5 stars

Nice wine and a good price.

Wrongly Advertised

3 stars

The wine is advertised as having an ABV of 12.5% but it is only 11.5%. If I had of know that I wouldn't have bought it. Tesco need to ensure they advertise the correct details in future.

nice smooth every day wine also good for wine sauc

4 stars

nice smooth every day wine also good for wine sauce hope this dose not mean the price will go up;

This is a good quality wine not too dry lovely win

4 stars

This is a good quality wine not too dry lovely wine too drink with a meal or on its own and very good value.

It was ok but not the best I’ve ever tasted. It we

4 stars

It was ok but not the best I’ve ever tasted. It went down well with my evening meal though.

Exceptional!

5 stars

The Cape Kayla Range is so Affordable and good quality. This one is my favourite. Fruity and meduim dry. With hints of peach and melon and grapefruit flavours. It is lovely on it's own or with white meat or fish. A must for those who want to watch their pockets but have an enjoyable glass of Vino!

Very good wine

5 stars

Lovely wine very enjoyable Allways purchase this wine very affordable in these hard times please do not increase the price as I can not really afford many other wines

Good quality. Really lovely Sauvignon.

5 stars

Good quality. Really lovely Sauvignon.

Pleasant and affordable

5 stars

Pleasant and affordable

