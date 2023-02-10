We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kendamil Organic Stage 1 First Infant Milk 800G

5(260)Write a review
image 1 of Kendamil Organic Stage 1 First Infant Milk 800G
£15.00
£18.75/kg

Product Description

  • Kendamil Organic Stage 1 First Infant Milk 800g
  • From farm to formula
  • Organic
  • Organically made with milk from grass-fed British cows
  • No Palm Oil
  • No palm oil, better for your baby and their world
  • Whole Milk
  • We uniquely use fresh, whole organic milk
  • Vegetarian
  • No fish oil, DHA sourced from plant-based algae
  • Moving to stage 2
  • Kendamil Organic Follow-On Milk is designed to support your baby's changing needs through their next exciting phase of growth and development, packed with the natural goodness and whole milk nutrients of Kendamil.
  • - For infants 6-12 months
  • - Nutritionally balanced to support growth
  • - Full cream nutrients, 3'-GL, no palm oil, no fish oil
  • Enriched by science
  • 60+ years expertise in infant nutrition
  • Nutritionally complete
  • Contains DHA†
  • †as required by the legislation for all infant formula
  • Welcome to our home
  • Kendamil is lovingly crafted in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
  • The place we proudly call home.
  • With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition we combine the finest local and natural ingredients to develop a unique infant milk as pure as your baby.
  • The Only British-Made Infant Formula Brand
  • Local British Farms
  • We partner with over 25 organic farms for our milk
  • Trusted Globally
  • 60+ years' heritage serving millions of happy parents
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • EU Organic
  • Award Winning - Proud winners of the Queen's Award 2020
  • Made with love in the lake district
  • Whole Milk
  • No Palm Oil
  • No GMOS
  • For combination and bottle feeding
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk, Organic Demineralised Milk Whey Protein Powder, Organic Skimmed Milk, Organic Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Calcium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Lactate, Magnesium Chloride, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium sp., Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, Choline Bitartrate, Inositol, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Taurine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-5'- Monophosphate, Disodium Uridine-5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Guanosine-5'-Monophosphate), Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place before and after opening. For best before, see base of can. Use within 4 weeks of opening. Do not refrigerate and do not freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing your infant milk
  • Snap open tamper-proof clip and dispose of immediately and safely, away from children. Hold the top of the can with both hands, place both thumbs under the lip and push up to open. The scoop is held inside the lid. Open the foil seal by pulling back on the easy open tab carefully and safely, then dispose of foil.
  • 1 Wash hands, then sterilise your feeding utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
  • 2 Fill kettle with 1 litre of freshly run tap water (do not use repeatedly boiled water). Boil and leave to cool for 30 minutes, so it remains at a temperature of at least 70°C. Measure the required water into a sterilised bottle.
  • 3 Using the scoop provided, add the correct number of levelled scoops to the bottle. use the straight edge inside the lid to level each scoop.
  • 4 Place a sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well to dissolve powder.
  • 5 Cool to a natural body temperature by running the bottle (lid on) under cold running water. Always test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist.
  • Feeding guide
  • Add 1 level scoop of powder to each 30 ml of waterᵃ. This feeding table should only be used as a guide. All babies are different and may require more or less than is shown below. Kendamil Organic First Infant Milk should be fed on demand. If you need more advice talk to your healthcare professional.
  • Age of baby: Birth-1 week; Weight of baby: 3.0 kg, 7lb; Water per feedᵃ: 90ml; Scoops per feedᵇ: 3; Feeds per 24 hours: 6
  • Age of baby: 1-4 weeks; Weight of baby: 3.5 kg, 8lb; Water per feedᵃ: 120ml; Scoops per feedᵇ: 4; Feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Age of baby: 1-2 months; Weight of baby: 4.5 kg, 10lb; Water per feedᵃ: 120ml; Scoops per feedᵇ: 4; Feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Age of baby: 3 months; Weight of baby: 5.5 kg, 12lb; Water per feedᵃ: 150ml; Scoops per feedᵇ: 5; Feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Age of baby: 4-5 months; Weight of baby: 6.5 kg, 14lb; Water per feedᵃ: 180ml; Scoops per feedᵇ: 6; Feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Age of baby: 6 months; Weight of baby: 8.0 kg, 18lb; Water per feedᵃ: 210ml; Scoops per feedᵇ: 7; Feeds per 24 hours: 4
  • Age of baby: 7-12 months; Water per feedᵃ: 210ml; Scoops per feedᵇ: 7; Feeds per 24 hours: 3
  • ᵃfreshly boiled and cooled; ᵇ1 level scoop = 4.3g
  • Assumes weaning at 6 months.
  • Important Feeding Instructions:
  • Use the correct amount of levelled scoops as directed. Using too much, or too little can make your baby ill. If your feed has not been used within 2 hours, we recommend that you throw away and start again. Do not add food products such as cows' milk to your baby's milk, and do not re-heat in a microwave.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a healthcare professional. Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned each night after the last feed.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Kendal Nutricare Ltd,
  • Mint Bridge Road,
  • Kendal,
  • Cumbria,
  • LA9 6NL,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • Our product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, give us a call and we'll investigate it for you. Do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Speak to our Lake District team:
  • +44 1539 898 555
  • +353 1 485 4245
  • Kendal Nutricare Ltd,
  • Mint Bridge Road,
  • Kendal,
  • Cumbria,
  • LA9 6NL,
  • England.
  • EU address:

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml
Energy kJ2148277
kcal51366
Fat g27.43.5
of which saturates g9.71.3
of which unsaturates g17.72.3
α-Linolenic Acid (ALA) mg43055.5
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) mg12516.1
Linoleic Acid (LA) mg4515582
Arachidonic Acid (ARA) mg628
Total Carbohydrate g547
of which sugars* g526.7
of which lactose g506.5
Fibre g1.80.23
of which Galacto-oligosaccharides g1.70.22
of which 3'GL** g0.060.01
Protein (N x 6.25) g11.21.4
- Whey protein g6.40.8
- Casein protein g4.60.6
Vitamins A mcg-RE39050
Vitamin D3 mcg10.41.3
Vitamin E mg-α-TE10.51.4
Vitamin K mcg283.6
Vitamin C mg709
Thiamin mg0.50.06
Riboflavin mg1.40.18
Niacin mg4.70.6
Vitamin B6 mg0.40.05
Folate (DPE) mcg15019.3
Vitamin B12 mcg1.30.16
Pantothenic Acid mg3.80.49
Biotin mcg141.8
Sodium mg19024.5
Potassium mg52067
Chloride mg38549.6
Calcium mg35045.2
Phosphorus mg18523.8
Magnesium mg506.4
Iron mg5.30.7
Zinc mg3.90.5
Copper mg0.40.052
Iodine mcg9512.3
Selenium mcg182.3
Manganese mcg709
Fluoride mg<0.1<0.015
Taurine mg455.8
Choline mg15520
Inositol mg9011.6
L-Carnitine (naturally occuring) mg6.80.9
Nucleotides mg222.8
Omega 3--
Omega 6--
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Others--
*sugars derives from milk--
** 3'GL - Galactosyllactose--

Safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a healthcare professional. Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned each night after the last feed.

Saved us!

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

We were thrown for a loop when byheart recalled their formula and we were stuck scrambling to find a formula our baby tolerated and we felt good feeding our girl. We tried Bobbie and our girl was fighting through bottles and vomiting. We thought she had horrible reflux, had actually been diagnosed with it and given specialty formula. On a whim we found kendamil and decided to try it before resorting to other means. Within 24 hours our baby girl was back to her sweet, content self. Gobbling up every bottle, sleeping well, and most importantly no more vomiting. We will forever be grateful to kendamil for making quality FOOD for our precious babies with ingredients we can feel good about. Thank you Kendamil from a very thankful Kendamom!

Make the switch, you won't regret it!

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

We switched my preemie son from enfamil neuropro to Kendamil organic and it was the best thing we have ever done! He used to be extremely fussy after feeds, tons of spit ups and seemed as if he was in pain at times. After the switch he has none of the above! I am so glad I trusted my mom gut and made the switch, I need a lifetime supply for him because they have a customer for life!

So Thankful!

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

We switched my daughter to Kendamil at 8 months after her formula was recalled. We tried a few other US formulas, but they all caused serious tummy issues. Finding Kendamil was a godsend! Lower iron (the tummy trouble culprit), quick to dissolve, and easy to find on our local shelves. We will finish out our formula days with Kendamil and recommend to all of our friends with babies.

The best (and super clean) formula!

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

Our daughter was born into the formula shortage. When we heard Kendamil was coming to the US we were SO excited. It met all our foundational "wants" in a formula: organic, no soy, no corn syrup solids, no palm oil, doesn't contain carrageenan or synthetic preservatives, or any other nasty ingredients. Our daughter is loving the formula and absolutely thriving! We also have a peace of mind walking into the grocery store knowing Kendamil is ALWAYS readily available.

Blessing

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

Our baby girl is 6 weeks old, she was having several tummy issues before starting Kendalmil. We love to his product so much.

Multi Generational User!

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

I'm a UK citizen living in the US, after sustaining a severe burn injury postpartum I had no choice but to have to supplement just being a week old. After a call to my mother she sent me a few tins of Kendamil as I was raised on the milk myself! Willow was a special case as she was born IUGR and we left the hospital with her weighing just under 5lbs. I had no choice but to trust Kendamil to nourish my child and help her gain weight and develop fast. Week after week Willow exceeded every weight check and milestone she's now about to turn 1 and started out in the 2nd percentile for height and weight to now 79th percentile. Our Kendamil journey is not stopping at 1, we are in our transition to toddler as I can't wait for her to thrive another year on the product. I recommend to all mothers out there who are looking for a clean and trustworthy baby milk. We had zero issues with her combined feeding breast milk/ Kendamil or switching from organic to regular if needed depending on stock levels.

We LOVE Kendamil!

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

We bought this for my son at 2 months old after thinking we HAD to have him on Nutramigen. Surprisingly, he didn't have a milk sensitivity, he just needed a better option to thrive with & Kendamil was IT! We love it so much. Our uncomfortable and gassy man turned into the most happy little guy after the switch.