Kendamil Organic Stage 1 First Infant Milk 800g

Saved us! A KENDAMIL Customer 10th February 2023 We were thrown for a loop when byheart recalled their formula and we were stuck scrambling to find a formula our baby tolerated and we felt good feeding our girl. We tried Bobbie and our girl was fighting through bottles and vomiting. We thought she had horrible reflux, had actually been diagnosed with it and given specialty formula. On a whim we found kendamil and decided to try it before resorting to other means. Within 24 hours our baby girl was back to her sweet, content self. Gobbling up every bottle, sleeping well, and most importantly no more vomiting. We will forever be grateful to kendamil for making quality FOOD for our precious babies with ingredients we can feel good about. Thank you Kendamil from a very thankful Kendamom!

Make the switch, you won't regret it! A KENDAMIL Customer 8UK February 2023 We switched my preemie son from enfamil neuropro to Kendamil organic and it was the best thing we have ever done! He used to be extremely fussy after feeds, tons of spit ups and seemed as if he was in pain at times. After the switch he has none of the above! I am so glad I trusted my mom gut and made the switch, I need a lifetime supply for him because they have a customer for life!

So Thankful! A KENDAMIL Customer 7UK February 2023 We switched my daughter to Kendamil at 8 months after her formula was recalled. We tried a few other US formulas, but they all caused serious tummy issues. Finding Kendamil was a godsend! Lower iron (the tummy trouble culprit), quick to dissolve, and easy to find on our local shelves. We will finish out our formula days with Kendamil and recommend to all of our friends with babies.

The best (and super clean) formula! A KENDAMIL Customer 6UK February 2023 Our daughter was born into the formula shortage. When we heard Kendamil was coming to the US we were SO excited. It met all our foundational "wants" in a formula: organic, no soy, no corn syrup solids, no palm oil, doesn't contain carrageenan or synthetic preservatives, or any other nasty ingredients. Our daughter is loving the formula and absolutely thriving! We also have a peace of mind walking into the grocery store knowing Kendamil is ALWAYS readily available.

Blessing A KENDAMIL Customer 6UK February 2023 Our baby girl is 6 weeks old, she was having several tummy issues before starting Kendalmil. We love to his product so much.

Multi Generational User! A KENDAMIL Customer 6UK February 2023 I'm a UK citizen living in the US, after sustaining a severe burn injury postpartum I had no choice but to have to supplement just being a week old. After a call to my mother she sent me a few tins of Kendamil as I was raised on the milk myself! Willow was a special case as she was born IUGR and we left the hospital with her weighing just under 5lbs. I had no choice but to trust Kendamil to nourish my child and help her gain weight and develop fast. Week after week Willow exceeded every weight check and milestone she's now about to turn 1 and started out in the 2nd percentile for height and weight to now 79th percentile. Our Kendamil journey is not stopping at 1, we are in our transition to toddler as I can't wait for her to thrive another year on the product. I recommend to all mothers out there who are looking for a clean and trustworthy baby milk. We had zero issues with her combined feeding breast milk/ Kendamil or switching from organic to regular if needed depending on stock levels.