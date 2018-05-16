We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Ready To Eat 2 Lemon & Peppercorn Steamed Salmon Fillets 180G

£ 5.00
£2.78/100g

One typical fillet

Energy
813kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
12.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 217kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on, steamed salmon (Salmo salar) fillets coated with cracked mixed peppercorns and lemon oil.
  • Responsibly Sourced Gently steamed and glazed with lemon oil for a zesty flavour
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (96%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Cracked Green Peppercorns, Cracked Black Peppercorns, Ground Black Pepper, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins Place on a lightly oiled baking tray. Cover loosely with foil, place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland, see front of pack for specific origin.

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot. 

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (90g)
Energy903kJ / 217kcal813kJ / 195kcal
Fat14.0g12.6g
Saturates2.2g2.0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein22.2g20.0g
Salt1.18g1.06g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1017mg915mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

