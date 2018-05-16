Tesco Ready To Eat 2 Lemon & Peppercorn Steamed Salmon Fillets 180G

One typical fillet
- Energy
- 813kJ
-
- 195kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.06g
- 18%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 217kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on, steamed salmon (Salmo salar) fillets coated with cracked mixed peppercorns and lemon oil.
- Responsibly Sourced Gently steamed and glazed with lemon oil for a zesty flavour
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (96%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Cracked Green Peppercorns, Cracked Black Peppercorns, Ground Black Pepper, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins Place on a lightly oiled baking tray. Cover loosely with foil, place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland, see front of pack for specific origin.
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (90g)
|Energy
|903kJ / 217kcal
|813kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|22.2g
|20.0g
|Salt
|1.18g
|1.06g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1017mg
|915mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
