Cadbury Caramilk Chocolate Buttons 105G

Cadbury Caramilk Chocolate Buttons 105G
£ 1.25
£1.20/100g

Each 10 buttons (25 g) contains

Energy
565kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

-

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
16g

-

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2259 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate with caramelised milk powder (7 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
  • By eating cadbury, you've been helping to fight deforestation
  • Thanks to cocoa life we are helping farms to protect the forests around them
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Milk Powder (Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter, Natural Flavouring), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

10x buttons = 1 Portion. 1 portion = 10 pieces (25 g). Approx. 4 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 10 buttons (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2259 kJ565 kJ8400 kJ /
-540 kcal135 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g7.5 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g4.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate63 g16 g260 g
of which Sugars62 g16 g90 g
Fibre0 g0 g-
Protein4.3 g1.1 g50 g
Salt0.30 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

will definitely buy again

5 stars

these were for my granddaughter who loves them. She says they are so much better in a button than in the bar. Very moreish

Yummy Caramilk buttons to savour and enjoy. Bliss

5 stars

I was tempted to try a new chocolate experience. Cadbury is a trusted brand and one I purchase regularly. A very tasty treat. Full of flavour. Perfect for sharing or eating with a lovely cup of tea. It’s also a perfect size for gifting to children and adults alike. The buttons can be portioned appropriately for children. They are especially enjoyable straight from the fridge. I have already recommended them to friends and family and I will definitely be buying Cadbury’s Caramilk Buttons again. ( often).

Very tasty, loved them

5 stars

Very tasty, loved them

Favourite

5 stars

Daughter enjoys these, couple of packets necessary for our choccy fan.

Creamy texture, lovely taste

5 stars

Creamy texture, lovely taste

Delicious

5 stars

Nothing but good things to say. Absolutely delicious. Was only going to eat a couple but ended up eating the whole bag.

Too nice

5 stars

Delicious loved them

Grandchildren loved then. Reminded me of caramac,

5 stars

Grandchildren loved then. Reminded me of caramac, a taste of the past!

Excellent taste great

5 stars

Excellent taste great

Delicious will buy three next time.

5 stars

Love chocolate buttons, these ones were delicious, family thought so too.

