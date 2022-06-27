Cadbury Caramilk Chocolate Buttons 105G

will definitely buy again
these were for my granddaughter who loves them. She says they are so much better in a button than in the bar. Very moreish
Yummy Caramilk buttons to savour and enjoy. Bliss
I was tempted to try a new chocolate experience. Cadbury is a trusted brand and one I purchase regularly. A very tasty treat. Full of flavour. Perfect for sharing or eating with a lovely cup of tea. It’s also a perfect size for gifting to children and adults alike. The buttons can be portioned appropriately for children. They are especially enjoyable straight from the fridge. I have already recommended them to friends and family and I will definitely be buying Cadbury’s Caramilk Buttons again. ( often).
Very tasty, loved them
Favourite
Daughter enjoys these, couple of packets necessary for our choccy fan.
Creamy texture, lovely taste
Delicious
Nothing but good things to say. Absolutely delicious. Was only going to eat a couple but ended up eating the whole bag.
Too nice
Delicious loved them
Grandchildren loved then. Reminded me of caramac,
Excellent taste great
Delicious will buy three next time.
Love chocolate buttons, these ones were delicious, family thought so too.