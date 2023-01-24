Jahan Frozen Hot & Spicy Chicken Strips 500G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ/237kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped Chicken breast in a hot and spicy breadcrumb coating
- Made with 100% chicken breast
- Tender chicken strips in a hot & spicy breadcrumb coating
- Chilli rating - 1
- Halal
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast 45%, Wheat Flour, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Collagen, Water, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Spices, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Celery Seed, Capsicum Extract, Colour: E160c, Stabilizers: E450, E451
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that also handles Egg, Milk, Soya, and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Best Before: See back of packKeep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze after defrosting
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, always cook from frozen
Caution: To avoid hot oil splashes when frying, always cover the pan or use a wire screen
These instructions are guidelines only
Deep Fry
Instructions: Deep Frying Pan: Remove all packaging and deep fry in hot oil (180°C) for 3 minutes or until well cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheated Oven: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven (220°C) for 8-10 minutes or until well cooked.
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Jahan Foods,
- 1 Thorncliffe Square. Ind. Est.,
- Bradford,
- BD8 7DD.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy
|997kJ/237kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|Carbohydrates
|17.3g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|Protein
|14.7g
|Salt
|2.4g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
