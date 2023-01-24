Jahan Frozen Hot & Spicy Chicken Strips 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results, always cook from frozen

Caution: To avoid hot oil splashes when frying, always cover the pan or use a wire screen

These instructions are guidelines only



Deep Fry

Instructions: Deep Frying Pan: Remove all packaging and deep fry in hot oil (180°C) for 3 minutes or until well cooked.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheated Oven: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven (220°C) for 8-10 minutes or until well cooked.

