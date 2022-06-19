We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Loaded Hot Chocolate & Caramel Fudge Cake 385G

£3.35
£0.87/100g

1/4 of a cake

Energy
1605kJ
384kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
21.6g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 400kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge topped with chocolate frosting, caramel sauce and milk chocolate shavings.
  • Rich chocolate sponge coated in a smooth layer of Belgian chocolate frosting, topped with a silky caramel sauce and sprinkled with milk chocolate shavings.
  • Perfect For Sharing *Just Heat to Eat*
  • Pack size: 385G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Caramel Sauce (7%) [Sugar, Water, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavourings, Milk Sugar], Water, Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whipping Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins / 1 min 45 secs
Remove outer packaging.
Place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Take care as sauce will be hot.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a cake (96g)
Energy1671kJ / 400kcal1605kJ / 384kcal
Fat22.5g21.6g
Saturates6.4g6.2g
Carbohydrate44.7g42.9g
Sugars29.3g28.1g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein4.1g3.9g
Salt0.22g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very chocolatey, definitely be buying again.

5 stars

Very chocolatey, definitely be buying again.

