Tesco Loaded Hot Chocolate & Caramel Fudge Cake 385G

Very chocolatey, definitely be buying again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 400kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Caramel Sauce (7%) [Sugar, Water, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavourings, Milk Sugar], Water, Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whipping Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins / 1 min 45 secs
Remove outer packaging.
Place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Take care as sauce will be hot.
4 Servings
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
385g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a cake (96g)
|Energy
|1671kJ / 400kcal
|1605kJ / 384kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|21.6g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|44.7g
|42.9g
|Sugars
|29.3g
|28.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
