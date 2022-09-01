Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Starter Kit 0+ Month

Tommee Tippee Adv anti-Colic Str Kit 0+ Month Here for you Breastfeeding, bottle feeding or switching between the two. However you feed your baby, it can sometimes feel tough. When you need support that's simple and straightforward, you can count on us... Brighter futures Is our plan to protect the planet, like the fact there is no single use plastic used in this pack

85% of babies experience fewer colic symptoms* * Based on a survey of 189 parents who used Closer to Nature Advanced Anti-colic bottles. Accepted by babies recommended by mums† † Based on a 2021 study of 524 parents who use Tommee Tippee bottles. Feed With our award-winning Closer to Nature® teat, switching between breast and bottle feeding has never been simpler. Soothe Our soothers are baby approved and support their natural oral development. Shhhh...... Clean Durable nylon bristles and non-slip handle make bottle cleaning easy and effective. Complete peace of mind Advanced anti-colic bottles are perfect for parents wanting extra reassurance. Acceptance is guaranteed thanks to our award winning breast-like Closer to Nature® teat, and a unique venting tube draws air away from milk to reduce colic symptoms of wind, reflux and discomfort. The tube has a heat-sensing strip too, it turns pink if your baby's milk is too hot! Good to know! These bottles are only suitable for use with Advanced Anti-colic teats.

Go with the flow... We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is unique so this is just a guide. 0m+ slow flow 0m+ vari flow 3m+ med flow 6m+ fast flow

Materials listing: Polypropylene, Silicone, Thermoplastic Elastomer Nylon & Stainless Steel. Bottle and teat complies with EN 14350. Soother complies with EN 1400. All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates. Tommee Tippee®, Closer to Nature®, Brighter Futures™. Copyright© 2021. Patented; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, EP1755524 and EP1765257. Registered Design; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, RCD000400734-0001, - 0002, - 0003.

The most breast-like teat ever Designed to reduce wind, reflux and discomfort Slow flow Medium flow BPA free

Produce of

Made in Morocco

Preparation and Usage