Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Chicken Style 200G

The texture isn’t quite right and a bit spongey
Delish in sauces, but shred them like pulled pork!
Love these! They’re a great blank slate for sauces and spices - delish in a panini or I’ve torn them up and cooked in BBQ sauce as a pulled pork alternative too. I’d always tear and make them smaller though, which gives them a really nice texture.
Didn’t enjoy and will not be getting again!
Falls apart, horrible texture and no taste. The previous version was much better!
Tasty with a nice texture
Very impressed with the flavour and texture of these. I've tried a different brand that were mainly soya but these are much better in my opinion. I browned some in a pan and had them in a wrap, so nothing apart from a little oil was added. They became nice and crispy as well as tasty.