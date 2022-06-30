We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Chicken Style 200G

Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Chicken Style 200G
£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
910kJ
217kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Wheat, soya and pea protein based savoury flavour pieces.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Lightly seasoned wheat, soya and pea protein. Perfect for curries and stir fries The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Gluten (12%), Soya Protein Isolate (10%), Wheat Starch, Pea Protein Isolate (8%), Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Potato Protein, Salt, Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B12.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, The allergens in this product have changed.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: 6-7 mins Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok on medium heat until hot. Stir-fry the pieces for 6-7 minutes stirring occasionally.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

View all Kebabs, Strips & Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

The texture isn’t quite right and a bit spongey

3 stars

Delish in sauces, but shred them like pulled pork!

5 stars

Love these! They’re a great blank slate for sauces and spices - delish in a panini or I’ve torn them up and cooked in BBQ sauce as a pulled pork alternative too. I’d always tear and make them smaller though, which gives them a really nice texture.

Didn’t enjoy and will not be getting again!

1 stars

Falls apart, horrible texture and no taste. The previous version was much better!

Tasty with a nice texture

5 stars

Very impressed with the flavour and texture of these. I've tried a different brand that were mainly soya but these are much better in my opinion. I browned some in a pan and had them in a wrap, so nothing apart from a little oil was added. They became nice and crispy as well as tasty.

