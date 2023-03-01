We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Berocca Immuno Orange Flavoured Sugar Free Tablets 15S

Food supplement with sweeteners - 15 effervescent tablets.
Berocca Immuno is packed with 11 vitamins and minerals including high-strength vitamin C, vitamins D, A, B6, B9 & B12 as well as Zinc, Copper, Iron & Selenium, which all support your immune system - your body's natural defender.Contains vitamins B6 and B12 which help to support energy release and reduce tiredness & fatigue, keeping you on top form.Contains vitamin E, an antioxidant which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.Berocca Immuno is free from sugar and caffeine.
Not suitable for vegetarians.Berocca is a registered trademark of Bayer.
Only 7 calories (7kcal) per tabletFor adults and children aged 12 and over
With 11 vitamins and minerals including high-strength vitamin C, vitamins D, A, B6, B9 & B12 as well as Zinc, Copper, Iron & Selenium, which all support your immune system - your body's natural defenderContains vitamins B6 and B12 which help to support energy release and reduce tiredness & fatigue, keeping you on top formContains vitamin E, an antioxidant which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Ingredients

Acid (Citric Acid), Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Bulking Agent (Isomalt), Flavourings, DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Colours (E101, E160a, Beetroot Juice Powder), Zinc Citrate, Retinyl Palmitate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Cyanocobalamin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Cupric Citrate, Cholecalciferol, Anti-Foaming Agent (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Sodium Selenite

Net Contents

15 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

When to use Berocca Immuno?Active lifestyle, At the office, On the go, Late nights, Tough daysHow to take1. Drop in a glass of water2. Leave to fizz3. Enjoy a drop of positivity

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years

