Tesco Firepit Cuban Inspired Citrus & Garlic Rub & Glaze Kit 68G

Write a review
Tesco Firepit Cuban Inspired Citrus & Garlic Rub & Glaze Kit 68G
£1.50
£0.22/10g

1/4 pack

Energy
233kJ
55kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.4g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

high

7%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Citrus flavoured glaze with garlic powder, smoked paprika, cayenne chilli and orange peel. Citrus flavoured spice rub with orange peel, garlic powder, spices and chilli.
  • Garlic, citrus and herb rub and glaze kit For meat or vegetables
  • Zesty and Herby
  • Pack size: 68G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Citrus Flavoured Glaze: Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Dextrose, Water, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Orange Peel, Cracked Black Pepper, Cornflour, Natural Lime Flavouring, Red Bell Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Oregano, Ground Cumin.

Citrus Flavoured Spice Rub: Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Orange Peel (6%), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Crushed Chilli, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Oregano, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Natural Lime Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Cumin.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

68g e (Glaze 50g, Rub 18g)

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Spices up boring chicken

5 stars

Smashing taste, easy to use and makes chicken breasts into something a bit more special. Used this with our air fryer and was wonderful juicy after only 15 minutes.

