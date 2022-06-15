Tesco Chicken Vindaloo & Pilau Rice 400G

Great Taste, Great Value
I really enjoy the vindaloo. No, it is probably not what you may expect from a restaurant but I love the taste. As the price tells you, it is a small meal for most but adding a few other bits to it and you have a meal
Excellent!.
On behalf of my husband, who eats this at least 3 times a week, this is very good!
My husband likes Chicken Vindaloo with pilau rice. But he really likes Beef Madras but like everything we like it is not on the web site. He loves Heinz Mulligatawny Soup its not on the web site but it is in the Dumfries shop on the top shelf I bought there three weeks ago but I have to buy it at Lockerbie Tesco most weeks. Can you up your website please.
Tasty heat
Got to love a vindaloo! I like to add some lemon juice halfway through cooking
Tastes good, cost more
The product tastes good and is good quality. But, this meal is now 50 grams less and yet costs more, so is hardly good value for money any more.