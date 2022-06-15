We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Vindaloo & Pilau Rice 400G

4.6(5)Write a review
Energy
2010kJ
478kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
13.0g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.92g

high

32%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a spiced tomato, onion, green chilli and Kashmiri chilli sauce with spiced cooked pilau rice.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs, we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Fiery tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (21%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Tomato Purée, Potato, Onion, Tomato, Green Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Distilled Malt Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Paprika, Salt, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Nutmeg Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Snap the compartments in half. Place the chicken vindaloo on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Then heat both the compartments for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4mins 30secs / 900W 4mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Snap the compartments in half.
Place the chicken vindaloo in the microwave and heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Then heat both compartments on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (376g**)
Energy535kJ / 127kcal2010kJ / 478kcal
Fat3.5g13.0g
Saturates0.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate15.1g56.7g
Sugars1.9g7.3g
Fibre2.0g7.5g
Protein7.9g29.6g
Salt0.51g1.92g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 376g.--

Safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great Taste, Great Value

5 stars

I really enjoy the vindaloo. No, it is probably not what you may expect from a restaurant but I love the taste. As the price tells you, it is a small meal for most but adding a few other bits to it and you have a meal

Excellent!.

5 stars

On behalf of my husband, who eats this at least 3 times a week, this is very good!

My husband likes Chicken Vindaloo with pilau rice.

5 stars

My husband likes Chicken Vindaloo with pilau rice. But he really likes Beef Madras but like everything we like it is not on the web site. He loves Heinz Mulligatawny Soup its not on the web site but it is in the Dumfries shop on the top shelf I bought there three weeks ago but I have to buy it at Lockerbie Tesco most weeks. Can you up your website please.

Tasty heat

5 stars

Got to love a vindaloo! I like to add some lemon juice halfway through cooking

Tastes good, cost more

3 stars

The product tastes good and is good quality. But, this meal is now 50 grams less and yet costs more, so is hardly good value for money any more.

