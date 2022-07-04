We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fish Pie 750G

Tesco Fish Pie 750G
£ 3.50
£4.67/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1627kJ
387kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
11.7g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.6g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

low

12%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Pollock in a cheese sauce topped with mashed potato and a Cheddar cheese crumb.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Pollock in a creamy Cheddar sauce topped with buttery mash.
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Pollock (Fish) (16%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese Crumb [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Caramelised Sugar], Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Tasty!

5 stars

Very nice fish pie. 50g smaller than before, but you barely notice the difference and better than an increase in price. Enough for 4 people if served with vegetables, but my son & I mostly have half each straight from the oven as a snack. Mostly put some extra grated cheese on the top. We get one every week, as well as the cottage pie, to which the same comments apply.

Reasonale product for the price.

4 stars

Overall, a fair product for the price. I didn't find that the fish was sparse, just not vert generous. I found the taste to be reasonable and will likely try it again. One slight gripe - I know that salt is frowned upon, but with a product like this where adding a touch of salt after cooking is nigh on impossible, I would suggest a very slight amount of salt would improve the taste very much. Good value, and provided future ones ado not have any less fish/sauce then I will purchase again.

Fish pie with no fish

1 stars

Quite frankly it was literally just mashed potatoes. We struggled to find any fish at all. My wife suspected this might be the case so we added prawns at a cost of £3.50. We may as well made this ourselves from scratch. Would never purchase this again

