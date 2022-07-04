Tesco Fish Pie 750G

Tasty!
Very nice fish pie. 50g smaller than before, but you barely notice the difference and better than an increase in price. Enough for 4 people if served with vegetables, but my son & I mostly have half each straight from the oven as a snack. Mostly put some extra grated cheese on the top. We get one every week, as well as the cottage pie, to which the same comments apply.
Reasonale product for the price.
Overall, a fair product for the price. I didn't find that the fish was sparse, just not vert generous. I found the taste to be reasonable and will likely try it again. One slight gripe - I know that salt is frowned upon, but with a product like this where adding a touch of salt after cooking is nigh on impossible, I would suggest a very slight amount of salt would improve the taste very much. Good value, and provided future ones ado not have any less fish/sauce then I will purchase again.
Fish pie with no fish
Quite frankly it was literally just mashed potatoes. We struggled to find any fish at all. My wife suspected this might be the case so we added prawns at a cost of £3.50. We may as well made this ourselves from scratch. Would never purchase this again