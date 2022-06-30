We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Blood Orange Marmalade Belgian Dark Chocolate Shortbread 150G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Blood Orange Marmalade Belgian Dark Chocolate Shortbread 150G
£ 2.20
£1.47/100g

One biscuit

Energy
394kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2074kJ / 495kcal

Product Description

  • All butter dark chocolate and orange marmalade shortbread rounds.
  • Blood Orange Marmalade & Dark Chocolate Shortbread. Our melt in the mouth all butter shortbreads are combined with a tangy Blood Orange Marmalade and packed full with smooth Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks. Made by our experts with more than 40 years experience from a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (28%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (11%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Concentrated Orange Pieces [Humectant (Glycerol), Apple Concentrate, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Rice Starch, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Curcumin)], Blood Orange Marmalade (2.5%) [Sugar, Blood Orange Peel, Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil], Salt, Orange Oil (0.5%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 45% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (19g)
Energy2074kJ / 495kcal394kJ / 94kcal
Fat24.5g4.7g
Saturates15.2g2.9g
Carbohydrate62.8g11.9g
Sugars22.2g4.2g
Fibre2.4g0.5g
Protein4.7g0.9g
Salt0.37g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Shortbread

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

A stand-out quality shortbread, perfect balance of flavours. This is really, really delicious.

These biscuits are delicious

5 stars

These are fabulous, we all love them! As to your delivery service of late, much to be desired. Always at least 1 hour late due to technical problems at the store or road delays, I have noticed no two weeks the same, ie this week road delays, last week technical issues at the store, week before road delays, week before that technical issues at the store. Food supplied with a very short date, items missing, items squashed in transit. Tesco’s used to provide a super delivery service, something has gone very wrong! May have to move to another supermarket chain who can offer the service I am looking for!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here