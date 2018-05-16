We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Aptamil 2 Ready To Drink 6-12 Months Follow On Milk 6 X 200 Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Aptamil 2 Ready To Drink 6-12 Months Follow On Milk 6 X 200 Ml
£6.00
£5.00/litre

Product Description

  • Follow On Milk, with a 28% fermented dairy-based blend
  • All reviews are from parents with children older than 6 months and have not been edited by Nutricia.
  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk should only be used as part of a mixed diet and not as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. Use on the advice of a healthcare professional.
  • Preparation instructions on pack must be followed.
  • Ready to drink
  • Nutri fibres (GOS/FOS)
  • Vitamins A, C, D
  • DHA (Omega-3 LCP)
  • Iron
  • Suitable for complement a weaning diet
  • Our experts are here for you to listen and give you personalised advice and support on feeding and parenting.
  • Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
  • Inspired by 50 years of Breastmilk Research
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. UHT sterilised.
  • Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
  • Ready to drink
  • Nutri fibres (GOS/FOS)
  • Vitamins A, C, D
  • DHA (Omega-3 LCP)
  • Iron
  • Suitable for complement a weaning diet
  • Pack size: 1.2L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Dairy-Based Blend (of which 28% is fermented) [Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Nicotinamide, Vitamin E, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Hydroxide, Taurine, Ferrous Lactate, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin A, Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

1. For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the feeding bottle as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.2. Any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator and used within 24 hours. 3. Store unopened bottles in a cool, dry place. For best before, see top of pack.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing Your Baby's Feed
  • For feeding guide, see individual bottles.
  • Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2. Shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
  • 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.

Warnings

  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
  • When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle Wrap. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • UK: 0800 9961000 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
  • Visit www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • ROI: 1800 221234 (8:30-17:30 Monday-Friday)
  • www.aptaclub.ie
  • ask@aptaclub.ie
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

6 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy285kJ / 68kcal
Fat3.2g
of which, saturates1.4g
of which, mono-unsaturates1.2g
of which, polyunsaturates0.7g
of which, LCPs†0.031g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.009g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.017g
Carbohydrate8.2g
of which, sugars8.0g
of which, lactose7.8g
of which, polyols0.007g
- Inositol0.007g
Fibre0.6g
of which, GOS°0.48g
of which, FOS◊0.08g
Protein1.4g
Vitamin A60µg (15%*)
Vitamin D31.7µg (24%*)
Vitamin E0.81mg TE (16%*)
Vitamin K14.2µg (35%*)
Vitamin C10.2mg (23%*)
Thiamin (B1)0.05mg (10%*)
Riboflavin (B2)0.15mg (21%*)
Niacin (B3)0.46mg (7%*)
Vitamin B60.05mg (7%*)
Folate13µg (10%*)
Vitamin B120.19µg (24%*)
Biotin1.8µg (18%*)
Pantothenic acid0.49mg (16%*)
Sodium25mg (6%*)
Potassium88mg (9%*)
Chloride51mg (10%*)
Calcium56mg (10%*)
Phosphorus40mg (7%*)
Magnesium7.0mg (9%*)
Iron1.0mg (13%*)
Zinc0.54mg (11%*)
Copper0.054mg (11%*)
Manganese0.004mg (<1%*)
Fluoride≤0.006mg
Selenium3.3µg (17%*)
Iodine13µg (16%*)
L-Carnitine2.0mg
Choline15mg
Taurine5.1mg
Non-caloric carbohydrates (GOS°)0.2g
Nucleotides2.4mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children-
†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids-
°Galacto-oligosaccharides /-
◊Fructo-oligosaccharides-

Safety information

Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. Important notice Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

View all Follow On Baby Milk From 6 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Easy on the go

5 stars

Ideal for feeding on the go when there is no access to hot water.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here