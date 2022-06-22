We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacobs Mini Cheddar Nibblies Glctr & Chive Flavoured 6X17g

4.4(5)Write a review
Jacobs Mini Cheddar Nibblies Glctr & Chive Flavoured 6X17g
Each pack (17g) contains

Energy
319kJ
76kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cheese Snack Biscuits with a Double Gloucester Cheese and Chive Flavour
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Not only have we made every bite of mini cheddars nibblies awesome.
  • We've also made them with 30% less fat*
  • *30% Less fat on average than other baked cheese snacks and biscuits
  • Hello, We're Nibblies!
  • We're the newest, nibbliest addition to the mini family. With 30% less fat than our mini cheddars cousins, we go big on snacking satisfaction. We're crunchy, cheesy and totally delicious. Less fat. A lot of fun!
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • 76 kcal per pack
  • I am never fried!
  • Always baked. Never fried
  • 100% Nibbly
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Modified Starch, Dried Polydextrose, Double Gloucester Cheese and Chive Flavouring (Milk) [Rice Flour, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Dried Onion, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Buttermilk, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Potassium Chloride], Dried Cheese (3%) (Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Cheddar Cheese Flavouring (Milk) [Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed)], Sugar, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E472e), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per multipack: 6

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (17g)
Energy (kJ)1878319
(kcal)44776
Fat13.4g2.3g
of which Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate69.6g11.8g
of which Sugars3.5g0.6g
Fibre6.9g1.2g
Protein8.0g1.4g
Salt1.0g0.2g
Typical number of servings per multipack: 6--
5 Reviews

Good quality great flavour

5 stars

Good quality great flavour

great taste

5 stars

really good snacks .love the taste and crunch you get with them and just the right amount in the bags.perfect for entertaining purpose as well ,just pop then in dish .

Really tasty and crispy. Plenty of flavour and low

4 stars

Really tasty and crispy. Plenty of flavour and low in calories

Very nice nibbles

5 stars

Very nice nibbles

Paid for 6 bags of 17G and got 6 Bags of 10G.

3 stars

The cheddars were nice. The problem is the amount you get in the bag. The bag was bigger and full of air when opened the bag it was a quarter full. I weighed the bag and it was about 10G. It’s states 17G on the bag. Won’t be buying them again. Not worth the money.

