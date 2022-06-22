Jacobs Mini Cheddar Nibblies Glctr & Chive Flavoured 6X17g

Good quality great flavour
great taste
really good snacks .love the taste and crunch you get with them and just the right amount in the bags.perfect for entertaining purpose as well ,just pop then in dish .
Really tasty and crispy. Plenty of flavour and low
Really tasty and crispy. Plenty of flavour and low in calories
Very nice nibbles
Paid for 6 bags of 17G and got 6 Bags of 10G.
The cheddars were nice. The problem is the amount you get in the bag. The bag was bigger and full of air when opened the bag it was a quarter full. I weighed the bag and it was about 10G. It’s states 17G on the bag. Won’t be buying them again. Not worth the money.