Tesco Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G

Excellent meal with Tesco rice
It is a good dish However it has shrunk by 60g but has stayed at the same price The original dish was for 2 people so I dont think is good value
This awe sent as a substitute but loved it .it was lovely and sweet ..
one of my favourites
i just love this product , i have it for my evening meal, quick and easy, i think they may have changed it slightly as the chicken doesn’t seem as battered now and i think slightly less sauce and pineapple than originally when i first tried it
Really nice!!
A really nice dish, we have this once a week with rice, and ideal meal when you both work. Easy to do in microwave.
enough said
Very cheap delicious meal.
Great value for money . Absolutely delicious.
I buy this most weeks and have it with Ben's rice, and have no complaints, it is very tasty. ,
As always the quality was good, lovely and tasty., Would just like a bit more pineapple. But other than that excellent I shall be having another one soon. Thanks Tesco.
EXCELLENT QUALITY CHICKEN DISH.
THIS WAS A PERFECT MEAL FOR ONE. TASTIE AND QUICK TO COOK GREAT FOR TH JUBILEE WEEKEND.