Tesco Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G

Tesco Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
1251kJ
298kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.2g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked battered chicken breast pieces within a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Battered chicken with pepper, carrot and pineapple for a sweet and fruity flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Battered Chicken (27%) [Chicken Breast, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)], Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Pineapple, Tomato Purée, Onion, Red Pepper, Carrot, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Cornflour, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 11 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (200g)
Energy626kJ / 149kcal1251kJ / 298kcal
Fat6.0g12.0g
Saturates0.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate16.8g33.6g
Sugars11.1g22.2g
Fibre0.5g1.0g
Protein6.7g13.4g
Salt0.45g0.90g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent meal with Tesco rice

5 stars

Excellent meal with Tesco rice

It is a good dish However it has shrunk by 60g but

3 stars

It is a good dish However it has shrunk by 60g but has stayed at the same price The original dish was for 2 people so I dont think is good value

This awe sent as a substitute but loved it .it was

5 stars

This awe sent as a substitute but loved it .it was lovely and sweet ..

one of my favourites

5 stars

i just love this product , i have it for my evening meal, quick and easy, i think they may have changed it slightly as the chicken doesn’t seem as battered now and i think slightly less sauce and pineapple than originally when i first tried it

Really nice!!

5 stars

A really nice dish, we have this once a week with rice, and ideal meal when you both work. Easy to do in microwave.

enough said

5 stars

enough said

Very cheap delicious meal.

5 stars

Great value for money . Absolutely delicious.

I buy this most weeks and have it with Ben's rice,

5 stars

I buy this most weeks and have it with Ben's rice, and have no complaints, it is very tasty. ,

As always the quality was good, lovely and tasty.,

5 stars

As always the quality was good, lovely and tasty., Would just like a bit more pineapple. But other than that excellent I shall be having another one soon. Thanks Tesco.

EXCELLENT QUALITY CHICKEN DISH.

5 stars

THIS WAS A PERFECT MEAL FOR ONE. TASTIE AND QUICK TO COOK GREAT FOR TH JUBILEE WEEKEND.

